VANDERBURGH COUNTY, In. (WEHT) — Whether people were at the podium voicing their concerns and questions or voicing them from their seats. “It’s a victory for the people ok,” said Jerry Skinner, who lives near the landfill. “It’s also a victory for us but the people in our neighborhood. The city of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.”

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO