Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Winter commencement marks Mitch Daniels' last as Purdue President

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Saturday marks the last commencement for current Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Graduates once again flipped their tassels at Purdue University at Elliott Hall of Music. Winter commencement began at 9:30 a.m. for undergraduate, professional and masters programs. Yadira Santiago Banuelos is one of...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols held this weekend

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — If you're looking for some traditional holiday music this weekend then be sure to check out the Lafayette Master Chorale's Festival of Carols. "There's nothing else like this offered in Greater Lafayette during the Christmas season," said Roger Bennett, President of Lafayette Master Chorale. "It is an echo of the world famous chorale event done every advent."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Last McAllister Winter Market and Donuts with Santa

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tomorrow is your last chance to enjoy a winter version of a classic farmers market. Plus a chance to take the kids to see the big man himself. The McAllister Winter Market has been happening on select Saturdays since November. And tomorrow is your...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Holiday Pops concert returns to Long Center

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops concert returns to the Long Center for the Performing Arts once again. Saturday at 7:30 p.m. the orchestra played holiday favorites led by Music Director and Conductor Maestro Nick Palmer. The program included music from "The Polar Express", "Hook",...
LAFAYETTE, IN

