ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Public memorial for Mike Leach to be held at Humphrey Coliseum

By Kaitlin Howell
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WwoV2_0jis0nBW00

STARKVILLE, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will host a public memorial service honoring the life of Mike Leach.

The service will be held at 1:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 20 at Humphrey Coliseum on the Starkville campus. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. CT.

According to university officials, the memorial service will be streamed live on WatchESPN.com .

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

The head football coach of the Bulldogs passed away on December 12 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson, following complications from a heart condition. He was 61.

Leach, who was named MSU’s 34th head football coach in 2020, was finishing his third season in Starkville and 21st as a head coach. He is survived by his wife Sharon and four children: Janeen, Kimberly, Cody and Kiersten.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

68K+
Followers
24K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy