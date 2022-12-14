Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Warzone 2 Update Brings Major Changes to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations
With the release of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, some big changes have come to Loadout Drops and Buy Stations. With the arrival of Warzone 2 Season 1 Reloaded, players have been given a variety of new content to get to grips with. From the new Warzone Cup Limited-Time Mode to new weapons such as the Chimera. But even with all the additions, adjustments, and features, there was still time to make some further changes to some of Warzone 2's key elements. Some of which now appears to be unintentional.
Centre Daily
Apex Legends Player Shows What Happens When Death Totems Aren’t Placed Strategically
Apex Legends players who rely on Revenant for his Death Totem ability better think twice when choosing a location for it as a clip on Reddit shows what could happen when you don't choose right. Currently, Apex Legends fans are enjoying the Wintertide Collection Event that began on Dec. 6....
Comments / 0