5 Best Pizza Places In MiamiWrld_FaymuzMiami, FL
Miami Citizen Wins $1,000,000 Lottery By a Scratch GameBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Man Missing After Girlfriend Found Dead In His Hotel RoomStill UnsolvedMiami, FL
Art Basel Exhibition hosted Altís Ludlam Trail in Miami Showcased exceptional artworkJudith MastersMiami, FL
She Abused Her Children, Admitted She Killed Her Missing Daughter, And Was Never ChargedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
denisesanger.com
Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know
Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
WPBF News 25
'What a gamechanger': Boca Raton mayor thrilled about Brightline stop opening next week
BOCA RATON, Fla. — It's an exciting time for many in the city of Boca Raton as doors will soon be opening at the new Brightline Station next Wednesday. "What a gamechanger Brightline is going to be for our city," Mayor Scott Singer told WPBF 25 News. The station...
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
South Florida residents caught in Peru chaos
MIAMI -- Amid civil unrest in Peru, hundreds of Americans are trapped in the country in response to the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, including at least two South Florida residents.Brian Vega, a captain with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, and Jessenia Munoz, a sergeant with the Miami-Dade Police Department are traveling separately but both have now found themselves stuck in the country."I want to get back home to my family and kids for the holidays, hopefully," said Vega, whose wife and children are waiting for his safe return. The international airport in Peru had been closed for days, only reopening Friday...
Click10.com
1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location
A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
Click10.com
Paramount Miami Worldcenter to display ‘World’s Tallest Menorah’ during Hanukkah
MIAMI – In celebration of Hanukkah, the 60-story Paramount Miami World Center announced that “The World’s Tallest Menorah” will be lighting up South Florida’s skyline on Sunday. The 700-foot-tall Paramount Miami Worldcenter is Miami’s soaring signature skyscraper. The superstructure is located at 851 NE...
Click10.com
Sushi Lab is the new restaurant on the beach you must check out!
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – How does sushi on the beach sound?. Well, a father and son duo from New York have created just that experience in Pompano Beach. We know that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hotspots to open up shop, but the owners say they see Pompano Beach as up and coming, so they had to catch the wave.
WSVN-TV
FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
High Speed Testing On Treasure Coast & Brightline Reveals New Station Info
A test train running at speeds of up to 79 mph continue running from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach through Saturday. Meanwhile, we now know when the Boca Raton and Aventura train stations are opening.
Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
NBC Miami
Multiple Fish Die After Man Pours Bleach Into Aventura Mall Koi Pond: Police
A man is facing animal cruelty and other charges after police said he was caught on camera pouring bleach, alcohol and soap into a koi pond at Aventura Mall, killing multiple fish. Canin Lathaniel Sanders, 30, was arrested Thursday on 20 counts of animal cruelty and one count each of...
WSVN-TV
Burglar ransacks Florida City smoke shop; business closes to repair damages
FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A burglar’s smashing entrance has forced a business owner in Florida City to make a difficult decision. Surveillance video captured the subject, his face covered with a light colored handkerchief or bandanna, as he threw a brick at the storefront glass of Mellow Martian Smoke Shop, located along East Palm Drive, at around 4:20 a.m., Friday.
Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County
Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
Brightline announces opening date for new Boca Raton station
BOCA RATON — The city’s highly anticipated Brightline station is here. The first of its kind for Boca Raton, the high-speed train stop will open for business on Wednesday, Dec. 21. Tickets are available today on Brightline's app and its website gobrightline.com. The Aventura station, near the Aventura...
Click10.com
Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach
FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
Click10.com
Miami-Dade hoping you’ll bring home a loving pup for the holidays
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Animal Services are encouraging people to foster a dog this month, giving them a chance to get out of their kennels for the holidays. They all want a forever home, but they would also love just a little bit of love at a...
Click10.com
Miami first responder says he’s stranded in Peru with around 200 American citizens
MIAMI – A first responder from South Florida says he is stranded abroad and is worried he may not be home for the holidays. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Capt. Brian Vega told Local 10 News’ Christina Vazquez he is stranded with upwards of 200 other American citizens in a town near Machu Picchu in Peru.
