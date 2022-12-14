MIAMI -- Amid civil unrest in Peru, hundreds of Americans are trapped in the country in response to the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, including at least two South Florida residents.Brian Vega, a captain with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, and Jessenia Munoz, a sergeant with the Miami-Dade Police Department are traveling separately but both have now found themselves stuck in the country."I want to get back home to my family and kids for the holidays, hopefully," said Vega, whose wife and children are waiting for his safe return. The international airport in Peru had been closed for days, only reopening Friday...

