Miami Beach, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

denisesanger.com

Travel for Women 50+ Everything You Need to Know

Have a trip to the Bahamas scheduled? Wondering how the trips from Bimini to Miami work? Easier than you might expect. This article is about doing this fun trip in reverse from Miami to the Bahamas: Boat Trips From Miami to the Bahamas. I absolutely love the Bahamas and have...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Pizza Place Owes Dough, Sued For $300,000

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton pizza restaurant allegedly defaulted on its rent and is now being sued for more than $300,000. Vivo Pizza and Pasta in Boca Raton Town Center is being sued by the corporate landlord for the property, Shoppes […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida residents caught in Peru chaos

MIAMI -- Amid civil unrest in Peru, hundreds of Americans are trapped in the country in response to the removal of former President Pedro Castillo, including at least two South Florida residents.Brian Vega, a captain with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, and Jessenia Munoz, a sergeant with the Miami-Dade Police Department are traveling separately but both have now found themselves stuck in the country."I want to get back home to my family and kids for the holidays, hopefully," said Vega, whose wife and children are waiting for his safe return. The international airport in Peru had been closed for days, only reopening Friday...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

1 dies during crash in Miami-Dade’s West End

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A car crash killed a 21-year-old passenger early Sunday mornig in Miami-Dade County. A passenger in a Volkswagen Jetta died at Southwest 162 Avenue and 72 Street, just outside of the Christina M Eve Elementary School in the West End neighborhood. An Audi Q sports...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Get Hooked on The Fish Joint’s Delicious Seafood at Their New Coral Springs Location

A family-owned Coconut Creek seafood restaurant has opened its doors to a second location in Coral Springs. The Fish Joint, located at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive in the real estate formally occupied by Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar, held a grand opening for its second fast-casual restaurant this past week. The cozy fast-casual location offers both indoor and outdoor seating.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Click10.com

Sushi Lab is the new restaurant on the beach you must check out!

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – How does sushi on the beach sound?. Well, a father and son duo from New York have created just that experience in Pompano Beach. We know that Miami and Fort Lauderdale are hotspots to open up shop, but the owners say they see Pompano Beach as up and coming, so they had to catch the wave.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

FPL removes last wooden transmission pole in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida has taken a sizable step toward electrical stability. Florida Power and Light crews on Friday removed the region’s last wooden transmission pole near Northwest 52nd Avenue. All structures will now be either steel or concrete. FPL’s new energy grid proved useful against Hurricane Ian....
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Restaurant news: Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse fires up Fort Lauderdale; Holy Cow brings hot Cheeto ice cream to Margate

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar, Fort Lauderdale This snazzy steak-and-seafood chain run by Bloomin’ Brands (Outback Steakhouse, ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Burglar ransacks Florida City smoke shop; business closes to repair damages

FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A burglar’s smashing entrance has forced a business owner in Florida City to make a difficult decision. Surveillance video captured the subject, his face covered with a light colored handkerchief or bandanna, as he threw a brick at the storefront glass of Mellow Martian Smoke Shop, located along East Palm Drive, at around 4:20 a.m., Friday.
FLORIDA CITY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Predator Moves After Police Release Address In South Palm Beach County

Status Now “Transient” In Boynton Beach. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A registered sexual predator has moved, just days after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office released his address to the public. PBSO was complying with Florida statutes when the routine address disclosure was […]
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Michael Putney’s last ‘This Week In South Florida’ is Sunday

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Michael Putney is retiring after a journalistic career that spanned about half a century and included over three decades of service with WPLG Local 10 News. On Friday, Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz visited the Local 10 newsroom in Pembroke Park to personally tell Putney that...
PEMBROKE PARK, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Roaches Lead To Closure Of Original Pancake House Delray Beach

FIVE LIVE ROACHES IN KITCHEN. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Original Pancake House at 1840 South Federal Highway in Delray Beach was closed on December 7th under order from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. An inspector found five live roaches […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL

