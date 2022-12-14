Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
WYTV.com
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
WYTV.com
Autism Society passes out gifts to Valley families
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Autism Society of the Mahoning Valley passed out 24 gifts to families Sunday afternoon. These gifts go to children with who have autism. The gifts they receive are specially chosen to help the child with learning and any sensory sensitivities they might have. Children...
WYTV.com
Poland Twp. Police Department welcomes new K-9 officer
POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — The Poland Township Police Department welcomed its newest member Saturday. Pogo is the new K-9 officer, and she’s a rescue dog from Tennessee. Throw Away Dogs Project, an organization that rescues, rehabilitates and relocates K-9s to police departments across the country, donated Pogo.
WYTV.com
Springfield Twp. families to receive Christmas baskets
SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – On Saturday, families in Springfield Township will be receiving Christmas gifts and food boxes for the holidays. It will be the 42nd year the Springfield Community Christmas Basket Committee has passed out goodies to those in need. Businesses, the school district and multiple organizations...
WYTV.com
Gardners supply Christmas spirit to students in Austintown
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at the Leonard Kirtz School (LKS) in Austintown received a holiday gift Friday. It’s a gesture of thanks from the Community Garden Club. Club members brought poinsettias to give to each student at the school. The garden club keeps some of its plants in the school’s greenhouse.
WYTV.com
Local middle schoolers carol throughout community
(WKBN) – Local middle schoolers spent their Friday caroling throughout the community. Niles Middle School students were getting into the holiday spirit by singing throughout the city. About 40 students, split into two groups, traveled around downtown Niles caroling. The students stopped into a few businesses to sing and...
WYTV.com
End-of-the-year remarks with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
(WKBN) – It’s time to relax now for Ohio lawmakers. They finished their work for the year and gave the governor issues to consider before the year ends. On Friday, we talked with Governor Mike DeWine about Ohio’s good moments this year and what’s ahead in 2023.
WYTV.com
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
WYTV.com
Hundreds of bags of food given out to families in need
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Families in Youngstown got a little extra help for Christmas. The Spanish Evangelical Church gave away hundreds of bags of food Saturday afternoon. Dozens of cars lined Keystone Street waiting for the giveaway. Each family got 8 bags of food with produce, bread, desserts and...
WYTV.com
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
WYTV.com
Man charged with flying plane too low over YSU game arrested
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man has been arrested after he was charged for flying his plane too low over a YSU game. Christopher Wilkinson, 33, is charged with disorderly conduct and inducing panic. A bench warrant was issued early in November after Wilkinson failed to appear in municipal...
WYTV.com
Campbell community gathers for Christmas Fest
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Campbell brought the Holiday Spirit for its annual Christmas Fest on Saturday. This was the second Christmas Festival at Roosevelt Park. Mayor Bryan Tedesco took part in the parade with Santa, the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who. There was a lighting of...
WYTV.com
Valley bar’s benefit show raising money for long-time employee
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A local bar is holding a benefit show to help raise money for a long-time employee’s emergency medical expenses. Cedars West End is holding “Tharp-Aid,” a benefit to help long-time employee Eric Tharp, who has racked up unexpected medical bills after having an emergency amputation surgery.
WYTV.com
Trumbull health department issues holiday virus advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings. They are “strongly” urging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. They are also asking anyone who is COVID-positive or has COVID...
WYTV.com
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. It looked as though a plea agreement would be forthcoming several months ago for Kenneth Thomas, but the case has moved forward and a trial is pending in March 2023.
WYTV.com
Crews on scene for reignited house fire on Youngstown’s South Side
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire on the South Side of Youngstown that reignited. It happened on the 400 block of West Marion Avenue. According to a neighbor, the fire started around 9:30 a.m. Injuries are unknown at this time. The...
WYTV.com
Pa. gelato business to expand into Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A little scoop of happiness is coming to Youngstown. A local YSU student is opening his third gelato shop inside Penguin City. “Yes, uh, craziness,” that’s how Alex Papa describes his decision to open two gelato shops in three years. Like many college students, Papa spends his time juggling classes, extracurriculars and a job. His job just so happens to be running a full-time business – Papa Gelateria.
WYTV.com
Last-minute market benefits local nonprofit group
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Last-minute holiday shoppers grabbed some unique gifts Saturday afternoon. Artists of the Rust Belt held a holiday market at the B&O Station in Youngstown. About 40 artists are selling jewelry, paintings and homemade soaps. There’s even baked goods and a holiday bar available.. Admission...
WYTV.com
Man struck by vehicle dies in Sharon
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A Sharpsville man has passed away after being struck by a vehicle in Sharon Thursday. According to his obituary, Donald Sebastian died Thursday at St. Elizabeth Medical Center. He was hit by a vehicle on his way to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sharon.
