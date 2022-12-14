THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.

