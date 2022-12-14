Read full article on original website
Get Ready for an Arctic Blast
It’s the kind of winter cold we usually don’t experience in Mississippi. A surge of Arctic air will move into the state a few days before Christmas dropping temperatures to as low as 10 degrees in this part of central Mississippi. The National Weather Service says wind chills of five-below are possible Thursday night along with some snow flurries. Friday’s high is forecast to be in the lower 20s.
Mostly sunny, chilly weekend ahead
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A good supply of sun is in store for the rest of the weekend. Rain returns Monday. SATURDAY: Plenty of sun in the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and a west wind up to 15 mph. SUNDAY: The day begins...
Nearly 20 twisters confirmed so far
The National Weather Service has already confirmed at least 18 tornadoes struck Mississippi during last week’s outbreak. There are at least seven more reports of damage that’s suspected to be caused by tornadoes. According to National Weather Service offices in Jackson and New Orleans, the following tornadoes were...
NWS: Long-Track Tornado Confirmed in East-Central MS
The storm surveys following this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi have just begun. And already, the National Weather Service has confirmed the state’s second-longest tornado this year. The EF-2 storm was on the ground for 25 miles through portions of Jasper, Newton and Lauderdale counties. The tornado knocked down a lot of trees and did structural damage in the Hickory area. Top winds were estimated at 115 miles an hour.
Storms moving in tonight
People with storm apprehension may have a tough time sleeping tonight as severe storms continue marching towards the Mississippi River. These storms could produce flooding rain, frequent lightning, hail, and tornadoes as they move across the state this evening and Wednesday. Locations along the river, including Natchez to Vicksburg to the Delta, could see severe weather as early as 6 or 7 p.m. There were multiple tornado warnings in Louisiana earlier today.
Tornado, severe weather threat continues for parts of the state
With active tornado warnings and confirmed twisters on the ground across central and southern Mississippi, the region remains under a tornado watch until 8 p.m. Our western counties closer to the Mississippi River have transitioned from a tornado risk to more of a flooding threat. There have been multiple reports...
MEMA reports damage assessments from tornado outbreak
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – We learn new information today on the impact of this week’s tornado outbreak in Mississippi. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said 75 homes were damaged across the state. That number is expected to increase. Four injuries have been reported. Right now, Clarke County and Sharkey...
White Christmas in Mississippi this year? Don’t rule it out
Several models are starting to agree: parts of Mississippi have a reasonable likelihood for a White Christmas. The GFS and European model both suggest the possibility of snow. Frigid temperatures are also a possibility. Historically speaking, snow on the ground for Christmas is a rare occurrence. Christmas in Mississippi is...
Video shows tornado ‘jumping’ from New Orleans across Mississippi River
Check out the video submitted to our team by viewer Jacob Blouin. The video was shot just outside of Algiers Point, facing south toward St. Bernard Parish.
How you can prepare for severe weather in Mississippi
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – With the threat of severe weather into the overnight hours and on Wednesday, officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) are encouraging Mississippians to take the storm threat seriously. MEMA public information officer Allie Jasper said Mississippians could see tornadoes, hail and flash flooding on Wednesday, December 14. “Go ahead […]
Shelters opening ahead of severe weather threat
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several shelters are opening for the public ahead of the severe weather expected to come through most of the WKRG News 5 coverage area Wednesday afternoon/night. A PDS Tornado Watch has been issued for our our MS counties as well as Mobile, Baldwin, Washington, Clarke, and Monroe counties in AL until […]
Tornado warnings issues across Northshore
A series of severe thunderstorms triggered tornado warnings north of the lake late this morning and early this afternoon. The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued warnings for St. Tammany Parish, Tangipahoa Parish, Washington Parish…
Mississippi couple and pets escape as blaze consumes their house
A Mississippi couple and their pets were able to escape a fire that consumed their house in the Loyd Star community in Southwest Mississippi on Saturday. The blaze on Mt. Zion Road lit up the sky with a red glow around 11 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters from New Sight, Heuck’s Retreat,...
Tornadoes Hit 2 States as 'Long Day of Severe Weather' Begins
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport activated a "shelter in place" order because of a tornado warning.
LIST: School districts closed, delayed Wednesday due to severe weather
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Wednesday is an Alert Day across Central Mississippi due to the threat of severe weather. It will impact the entire region, but not everyone will get the worst of the weather, and certainly not at the same time. Tuesday night, there were reports of tornadoes, damaging...
5-Legged Calf!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. I enjoy pictures and info people send me! My friend Jeff Jennings shared the picture of a 5 legged calf born at his farm this past week.
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
Alabama unemployment rates keep steady; big improvement from last year
ALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama’s unemployment numbers hold steady at 2.7%. November and October had the same percentage. It’s a big improvement from last November when the unemployment rate was 3.1%. The number of jobs the economy is supporting hit a new record in November with more than...
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins makes history at Miss America competition
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – A historic win for Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins at the Miss America competition on the Miss America stage Monday night. Miss Mississippi 2022 won the overall Social Impact award at the Miss America Competition. Perkins received the honor Wednesday morning. She is the first Miss Mississippi to receive this award.
Mississippi executes Thomas Loden Jr.
THE TIME OF DEATH 6-12 P-M. THAT IS WHEN EDDIE LODEN DIED BY LETHAL INJECTION FOR WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY IN 2000. "He quivered his lips, and then he closed his eyes and he opened them again, but he never closed them another time." LODEN SPENT 21 OF THOSE 22 YEARS ON DEATH ROW. HE ADMITTED TO WHAT HE DID TO LEESA GRAY. SHE WORKED AT THE FAMILY RESTAURANT IN DORSEY AND LEFT BUT HAD A FLAT TIRE ON THE WAY HOME. LODEN CAME BY, GOT HER IN HIS VAN. HER LIFE ENDING HOURS LATER. DURING THAT EXECUTION, THESE DEATH PENALTY OPPONENTS STOOD IN THE DARKNESS SAYING WHAT THE STATE DID WAS NOT RIGHT. "It is wrong to kill each other. It's wrong to kill each other in Mississippi. It's wrong to kill each other in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas. It's wrong to kill each other. What is happening tonight is wrong." BUT INSIDE, HE HAD SOMETHING TO SAY TO THOSE THERE TO WITNESS HIS LAST BREATH. "He had told us during the tiedown process and him being restrained that he was gonna express his remorse and say 'I love you' to his loved ones in Japanese." ((ON CAM)) AMONG THOSE WATCHING THE EXECUTION WAS WANDA FARRIS, LEESA GRAY'S MOTHER. SHE WAS GIVEN AN OPPORTUNITY TO TALK TO REPORTERS AFTERWARD. BUT SHE DECLINED. MEANWHILE, THE STATE WILL DO AN AUTOPSY ON LODEN BEFORE TURNING THE BODY OVER TO THE FUNERAL HOME AT THE STATE PENITENTIARY AT PARCHMAN, CRAIG FORD, WTVA NINE NEWS.
