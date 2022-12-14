Bobby Green fell victim to the volatile nature of the fight game with his knockout loss to Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 216. After putting on a strong performance in the first round of the lightweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) appeared to be well on his way to victory. But then Dober (26-11 MMA, 12-7 UFC) turned the tide in the second, putting the pressure on and landing a massive left hand that connected on the button for the stunning knockout.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO