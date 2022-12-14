Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Bobby Green: ‘I can’t be mad at anybody but myself’ after KO loss to Drew Dober
Bobby Green fell victim to the volatile nature of the fight game with his knockout loss to Drew Dober at UFC Fight Night 216. After putting on a strong performance in the first round of the lightweight bout on Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Green (29-14-1 MMA, 10-9-1 UFC) appeared to be well on his way to victory. But then Dober (26-11 MMA, 12-7 UFC) turned the tide in the second, putting the pressure on and landing a massive left hand that connected on the button for the stunning knockout.
Centre Daily
UFC targets Daniel da Silva vs. CJ Vergara for San Antonio event
Flyweights head to San Antonio, Texas. Brazil’s Daniel da Silva will enter enemy territory as he battles Texas’ CJ Vergara, pending bout finalization. Both parties have verbally agreed to fight at the UFC Fight Night event March 25, which takes place at AT&T Center. Two people with knowledge...
Centre Daily
Anthony Smith: Darren Till needs step down in UFC competition to get his mojo back
Anthony Smith doesn’t think Darren Till should face ranked opposition in his next bout. Till was submitted by Dricus Du Plessis in Round 3 this past Saturday at UFC 282 and is now 1-5 in his past six fights. Although Du Plessis can be viewed as a step down from the likes of former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and top contender Derek Brunson, the South African finisher is unbeaten in the octagon.
Comments / 0