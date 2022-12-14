ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens County, WA

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

One killed, another injured from shooting in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital.   Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

4 hospitalized after two-car crash

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe street

SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. Southbound Monroe street was closed for around 30 minutes but...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House

GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
SPOKANE, WA
Nationwide Report

Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)

According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5’7″, 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash

SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
SPOKANE, WA

