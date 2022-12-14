Read full article on original website
One killed, another injured from shooting in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting that happened in north Spokane. Police responded to an apartment complex at East Wedgewood Avenue and North Colton Street early Sunday morning. The Spokane Police Department says the victim who got hurt was taken to a local hospital. Authorities arrested a 16-year-old teenage murder suspect...
Documents reveal Airway Heights couple's history of abusing 8-year-old daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Warning: This story contains references to child abuse that may be disturbing to some readers. New court documents reveal the Airway Heights couple arrested for failure to notify law enforcement of their 8-year-old adopted daughter's death consistently abused her, pulled her out of school in early 2022 and tied her up for multiple hours every day.
Suspect in kidnapping, murder in Peaceful Valley held on $1 million bond
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman accused of the kidnapping and murder of a man in downtown Spokane is now being held on a $1 million bond. Larren Parker, 18, is charged with first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. The body of Andy Hernandez was discovered on the trail in Peaceful Valley in late October. According to court documents, Hernandez was kidnapped...
Search for 13-year-old suspended in Green Bluff area, unidentified body found in search area
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The search for a 13-year-old boy in the Green Bluff area was called off on Wednesday. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), family and friends had been searching for the teen since Saturday. He was last seen Friday night. According to SCSO, a body was found...
2 People Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Spokane Fire Department reported a pedestrian accident on Thursday. The accident occurred on North Thor Street and East Euclid Avenue. According to the officials, a car struck two pedestrians. The officials have not disclosed any details regarding the extent of the injuries incurred by the victims. They have also...
Suspect in fatal shooting of at-home nurse charged with first-degree murder in Superior Court
33-year-old Mitchell Chandler was arrested on skis on Dec. 2 after a day of searching the Sunset Hills area after shooting his grandmother's in-home care nurse. He is now facing first-degree murder charges in Spokane County Superior Court.
4 hospitalized after two-car crash
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Fire Department confirms that 4 people were taken to MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after a crash on Friday, Dec. 16. The department says two vehicles were involved. Monroe Street is back open. The extent of the drivers/passengers injuries are unknown at this time. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
I-90 reopened in both directions west of Spokane after Avista repairs downed power line
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Both directions of I-90 west of Spokane reopened Sunday morning, after crews with Avista repaired a downed power line. According to the Avista outage map, 32 customers remained without power in the area, although it wasn't clear if the outages were related. Updated: Dec. 18 at...
Four people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash on Monroe street
SPOKANE, Wash. – Four people have been transported to the hospital after a three-car crash on Monroe. Right now, we do not know their conditions. Two cars were seriously damaged in the crash, one car has clipped side mirror. Southbound Monroe street was closed for around 30 minutes but...
Spokane killer’s death means long-held secret likely goes with him to his grave
SPOKANE, Wash - The mystery of what happened to a murdered 12-year-old Spokane girl will likely never be solved, as the man convicted of killing her has died without ever revealing where he left her body.
Package thief makes appearances in multiple Spokane neighborhoods
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man continues to steal packages from local neighborhoods, and families are getting frustrated. A local family living on the South Hill captured it all on camera as a stranger parked in front of their home and stole a future Christmas present right off their porch. “Stealing Christmas presents for kids, that’s the heartbreaking part of it,”...
Green Bluff community mourns the loss of Gordon Beck owner of Harvest House
GREEN BLUFF, WASH- The Green Bluff community has lost a staple, in early December, Gordon Beck passed away. Beck was the owner and founder of Becks Harvest House. “It’s a pretty cool feeling to know that so many people in Spokane have come up here and had fun,” Todd Beck the son and current owner-operator of Becks Harvest House said.
Injuries Sustained In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spokane (Spokane, WA)
According to the Washington State Police and the Spokane Valley Fire Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Spokane. Officials did not confirm the exact number of injuries caused due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue. Two cars were involved in...
Inland Northwest drivers flock to Airway Heights for lower gas prices
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — AIRWAY HEIGHTS, WASH. — Spokane’s gas prices are a lot higher right now than in some surrounding areas. According to Gas Buddy, a gallon of fuel is $3.69 at one local station. Some people looking to save a little money are finding that gas is cheaper in other parts of Spokane County. While drivers in North...
Cocoa, cats, and canines! SCRAPS waives adoption fees at in-person adoption events
SPOKANE, Wash. - The SCRAPS shelter has reached full capacity, with tons of furry friends in…
Spokane County Sheriff’s Office seeks help looking for missing teenage boy in Green Bluff area
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is seeking public help finding a missing teenage boy in the Green Bluff area. According to an alert sent out by SCSO Saturday evening, the missing 13-year-old boy was last seen near North Dunn Road and East Greenbluff Road. He is about 5’7″, 150 pounds, has bright red hair and is possibly wearing a green flight jacket.
Winter Weather Advisory in place for Spokane, Idaho Panhandle, Palouse, & into Montana
The Inland Northwest is under a Winter Weather Advisory - below are the cities affected. Bitter cold temperatures and snow showers moving across the region have ignited a Winter Wea…
WA Attorney General charges Spokane-based health business with fraud, organized crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed charges in Spokane County Superior Court against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare. Means is charged with: Leading organized crime First-degree theft Two counts of use of proceeds of criminal profiteering 20 counts of money laundering 43 counts of Medicaid false statement Witness tampering Abilia Healthcare is charged with: Leading...
2 left lanes of WB I-90 back open near Sprague Avenue after crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - Westbound I-90 is back open near Sprague Avenue in Spokane after a crash blocked the left two lanes. Last Updated: Dec. 13 at 5:30 p.m. The left two lanes of westbound I-90 near Sprague Avenue are blocked due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, you should expect long delays.
Spokane-based Abilia Healthcare accused of fraudulently billing Medicaid more than $5 million
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced the filing of several felony charges against Paul Means and his business, Abilia Healthcare, in Spokane County Superior Court on Friday. According to a release from the attorney general, Means faces charges ranging from leading organized crime to witness tampering, among...
