News4Jax.com
Freeze Warning in effect until Monday morning
Sunday evening temperatures begin to drop into the mid to low 40s. Monday morning temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s. Despite the cooler temperatures, rain will not impact your day. Keep the umbrella close, rain returns Tuesday. A freeze warning remains in effect until Monday morning for...
WSMV
Middle Tennessee residents prepare for flooding ahead of heavy rain forecasted
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Anytime there’s severe weather or heavy rainfall forecasted for Middle Tennessee, Katy Green says it’s terrifying. The basement of her duplex has flooded before losing family heirlooms and other sentimental items. Hours leading up to the rain she takes the following precautions. “I’m constantly...
This Is The Coldest City In Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in Tennessee.
WBIR
TBI: Woman found safe after Silver Alert
Shirley Hall, whose disappearance triggered a Silver Alert Saturday, has been located safely. TBI said the New Tazewell woman was found in Kentucky.
GSMNP: Recovery efforts underway for man who disappeared underwater while kayaking
Great Smoky Mountains Natl. Park — Recovery efforts are underway in the Smokey Mountains after a 61-year-old man disappeared underwater while kayaking. The National Park Service said around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, it received a call that a man kayaking above the Sinks fell into the water and did not resurface.
wcyb.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
TBI: 75-year-old woman from Claiborne Co. located safe in Kentucky
NEW TAZEWELL, Tenn. — UPDATE: Shirley Hall was located in Kentucky and is safe, according to a tweet from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Shirley Hall from New Tazewell Saturday night. Hall is 5'7", with gray hair and...
How likely is a white Christmas in East Tennessee?
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but the weather has not been matching what one might expect if they're dreaming of a white Christmas.
Suspects accused of multiple Tractor Supply burglaries across Middle TN, arrested in Mt. Juliet
Two men and a woman were arrested early Friday morning during an active burglary.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
UTMC infectious disease doctor breaks down latest Tennessee flu report
The top infectious disease specialist at the University of Tennessee Medical Center reviewed the latest flu numbers from the state and explained what they show.
There's A Calming Salt Cave In Tennessee & You Can Relax Inside Of It For Only $30
When life's daily stressors get to be too much, sometimes you just have to find a good way to relax. Spa treatments are an ideal way to kick your feet up and just forget about the real world for a little while. One place where you can definitely find that...
Commercial pilot over Tennessee reports slow moving donut-shaped object
Witness image.Photo byNational UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A commercial pilot flying over Memphis, TN, reported watching a round, white-colored, donut-shaped object with a lighted moving object inside it at about 6:55 p.m. on January 31, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WKRN
Family searches for missing 37-year-old
The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. The family of Justin O'Neal told News 2 that they fear the worst, but they are hopeful in the search for the 37-year-old. 1 killed in multi-vehicle...
Tennessee Lottery Player 'Slept Like A Baby' After Scoring $1 Million Prize
The lucky winner scored a huge prize in a recent Powerball drawing.
freightwaves.com
Mysterious fog caused one of Tennessee’s deadliest crash 32 years ago
On Dec. 11, 1990, an unusual weather event caused one the deadliest crashes in Tennessee history when a dense fog fell near Calhoun, Tennessee. The 99-vehicle pileup caused 12 deaths and 42 injuries, according to the Chattanooga Times Free Press. It began in the southbound lane of Interstate 75 when an unusually dense fog fell rapidly, reducing visibility to almost nothing in a very short time.
Grandmother says she’s seen DCS audit concerns firsthand
This week the Tennessee Comptroller’s office released a disturbing report of an audit on the state’s Department of Children’s Services. A Clarksville grandmother told News 2 she’s seen several of the concerns highlighted in the report firsthand.
Missing Mt. Juliet man found dead in Nashville
The search for John Swoboda ended Monday after the 29-year-old Mt. Juliet man was found dead in Nashville.
Lawmaker and judge react to scathing Tennessee DCS report
TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local leaders are reacting after a scathing report on the state of Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services. A state audit says DCS needs to fix issues that have plagued the department for years. The audit cites 5 main failings within the system. General Sessions Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey said that […]
