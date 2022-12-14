ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Former Lynn Schools superintendent named as next secretary of education

Governor-elect Maura Healey has named a longtime public school educator and former superintendent of the Lynn Public Schools as her education secretary. Dr. Patrick Tutwiler is among Healey's earliest Cabinet appointments to head a major division. As Secretary of the Executive Office of Education, Tutwiler will oversee policy concerning early education, the K-12 school system and higher education.
Gov. Baker's next move. Plus, the perfect holiday cocktail

We dive beneath the headlines of Governor Charlie Baker's decision to become the president of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) after he leaves office next year. We look at what that move could mean for student athletes here in Massachusetts, and nationwide. The Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum is a...
