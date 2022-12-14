Read full article on original website
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football...
NBC San Diego
President of France Consoles Players, Fans Support Amid World Cup Loss to Argentina
Argentina wins. France is left speechless. After 17 years and 172 games with Argentina, Lionel Messi is finally able to hoist the World Cup Trophy. It was something historic and something beautiful. Even if you’re not an Argentina fan, you have to respect what Sunday morning did for the country and for the history of the sport.
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi, Argentina Claim Elusive World Cup Title vs. France
You have to fight to reach your dream. And you have to sacrifice and work hard for it. Lionel Messi's infamous words during his rise to football superstardom have finally hit its pinnacle -- Messi and Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after beating France 3-3 (4-2 penalties) in the final on Sunday.
NBC San Diego
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead in Extra Time of World Cup Final
Lionel Messi put Argentina on top 3-2 over France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday on a chaotic sequence in the 108th minute. Lautaro Martinez's strike was just kept out by Hugo Lloris, but the loose ball found Messi for the goal. There was initially a concern...
NBC San Diego
Andrés Cantor Iconically Announces Home Country Argentina's World Cup Victory
Some fans are speechless, others are explosive with cheers, but either way, the camaraderie during and after the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is uncanny. Argentina clinched a victory over defending champions France after 90 minutes plus stoppage time, two 15-minute halves of extra time and a penalty kick shootout for the ages. After it was all set and done, La Albicelestes won in a 3-3 draw with a 4-2 lead in penalty kicks.
NBC San Diego
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup officially begins on Sunday, November 20, and runs through Sunday, December 18 in Qatar featuring 64 matches contested by 32 nations in 8 stadiums over the course of 29 days. This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the...
NBC Sports
World Cup prize money 2022 table: How much will each country earn?
Aside from the pride each nation generates for going on a run at the World Cup, each nation also earns World Cup prize money based on their performance. FIFA will dish out $440 million in prize money for the World Cup as cash is given out depending on which stage of the tournament they reached, plus each team received $1.5 million just for qualifying for the World Cup.
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
NBC San Diego
Everything to Know About France Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris
Hosting the 2024 Olympics and the potential to win another World Cup title? France is doing pretty well, to say the least. Defending World Cup champions Les Bleus are heading to the finals on December 18 following their domination over Morocco in the semifinal on Wednesday. With the exceptional effort...
NBC San Diego
Luka Modric Reveals International Team Plans After Croatia's World Cup Run
That was the question surrounding Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric entering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The 37-year-old played a pivotal part in the Vatreni's sensational trip to the 2018 World Cup Final where they fell short to France, but they proved that year was not a fluke with yet another impressive run four years later.
CBS Sports
World Cup final bold predictions: How Lionel Messi and Argentina can expose France's weak spot
Two double world champions face off on Sunday with each of Argentina and France vying to add a third star to their jersey and hoist the greatest prize in the sport. Can the 2018 champions repeat the trick and carve out a space in the pantheon of back-to-back champions along the Italy side of 1938 and Brazil's legendary 1962 squad? Or will Lionel Messi add that one missing piece to his trophy cabinet, further cementing his standing alongside the very greatest ever to play football? Here's what to look out for on Sunday:
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
FOX Sports
Lionel Messi's viral speech gives rare look at his leadership style
DOHA, Qatar — Before every Argentina game, Lionel Messi collects his teammates in the center of the locker room. They stand in a tight circle, arms around each other’s shoulders, heads leaning to the middle, and there they wait a moment for Messi to speak. He’s a quiet...
David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup involvement
Former England captain, whose role as ambassador was criticised by LGBTQ+ community, said he believes sport is ‘force for good’
Report: Manchester United Remain Interested In Chelsea Target Frenkie De Jong
Manchester United are still interested in signing Chelsea target and Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.
NBC Miami
Milano Cortina 2026 Games' Sliding Track Costs Up to $82.5 Million
We haven’t even gotten to Paris yet and we are already seeing massive innovation in other parts of Europe as the continent begins to prepare for its stint hosting the Olympics. The Summer Olympics will take place in Paris in 2024, while the Winter Olympics will follow two short...
2018 video shows people throwing eggs at commuter bus in Brazil
CLAIM: Video shows people throwing objects at a bus carrying Brazil’s national soccer team, after the team returned from the World Cup in Qatar. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The video was filmed in March 2018, and does not show the soccer team’s bus. It shows demonstrators against Brazil’s leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, police confirmed to The Associated Press. The vehicle, however, was just a commuter bus, and not actually part of da Silva’s campaign caravan.
