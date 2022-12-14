Read full article on original website
New development planned for East 38th Street
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of faith leaders and businessmen are planning to build an apartment complex on East 38th Street, about a mile west of Pendleton Pike. “We are right in the vein of what we believe is a renaissance for this area,” said Kenneth Sullivan of New Direction Church.
Housing report: Outside investors detrimentally impact Indianapolis neighborhoods
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s getting even tougher to become a homeowner in Marion County, according to a new report by the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. Part of the problem: Investors are buying up properties in lower- and moderate-income neighborhoods. Haughville and other neighborhoods are increasingly seeing...
IU Health donates $384K for IndyGo upgrades on the city’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of thousands of dollars are headed to improvements for IndyGo on the east side of Indianapolis. The goal is to make sure more people can get to the doctor. “There’s much more than 80 stops that need assistance. It would take about $40 million to...
Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
Business owners breathe sigh of relief after Broad Ripple Avenue reopens
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For the first time since early September, drivers were able to pass through Broad Ripple Avenue at Guilford and Winthrop Avenues. City officials reopened this stretch of road after completing the first phase of a large infrastructure project. “It’s nice to see traffic coming through again...
Part of Broad Ripple Ave. to reopen Friday after 3 months of construction
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A section of Broad Ripple Avenue that closed for construction in September will reopen Friday. Broad Ripple Avenue between Winthrop and Guilford Avenues will open at 5 p.m., the Indianapolis Department of Public Works says. Indy DPW closed that section of the street on Sept. 6...
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
Community Link: Avant Virtues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
Lucas Oil Stadium to host Indiana’s largest single-day blood drive Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Saturday, Hoosiers will have a chance to give an important holiday gift. For the 23rd year in a row, Versiti Blood Center of Indiana and the Indianapolis Colts will team up to host the Bleed Blue Blood Drive. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
Asian groups respond as Purdue Northwest chancellor comments spark continued outrage
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Asian advocacy organizations say an apology isn’t enough. They are calling for more action against a Purdue Northwest chancellor who recently spoke to graduates mimicking an Asian language. They say with Asian Hate crimes on the rise this type of behavior is not harmless. The...
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-one-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All Indiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crises, and much more.
Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap. Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana. Visit the Facebook page here. Watch the videos to learn...
Woman sentenced to 3 years in drive-by shooting connected to Dreasjon Reed
(INDIANAPOLIS) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in two drive-by shootings connected to a man later shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer. A Marion County judge handed down that sentence Thursday for Evana Evans, 23. Evans...
1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge highlights fine Indian dining
1947 Fusion Eatery & Lounge is an Indian restaurant like no other in the Midwest! Owner Himan Garg and head chef Kamal Chandani joined us today to prepare two dishes. Chef prepared butter chicken and saag paneer for us to enjoy! The restaurant focuses on fine Indian dining and offers something for everyone’s taste buds. They have a plethora of vegetarian options as well as seafood, traditional curries and “the best Naan in Indianapolis!”
Clouds decrease for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Another night where wind chills will be slipping into the teens. Central Indiana should see some finally for the end of the weekend. TONIGHT: A few snow showers may be possible early on, but clouds will remain. Any snow accumulations would be minimal. Central Indiana will be breezy with low temperatures around 20 degrees. Wind chill values in the teens.
Complete Comfort Gives Back This Holiday Season
Keith McGaha of Shelbyville, IN is the recipient of a brand new furnace from Complete Comfort. This holiday season Complete Comfort decided to give back to the community that has supported them for over 20 years. Keith McGaha was selected for his big heart. McGaha’s current system is over 30...
Hanukkah to begin at sunset
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday. According to the Jewish Federation...
