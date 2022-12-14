ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 105: Rangers-Devils Rivalry Renewed feat. Ken Daneyko

By Jake Brown
New York Post
 4 days ago
The Rangers have finally strung together a four-game win streak for the first time this season. After a few weeks of panic and a bit of an inconsistent first quarter of the season, it seems the Blueshirts have found their groove. They went out West and took down the best team in the conference and the defending champs. They returned home to beat the Devils and get their revenge after losing to them at MSG a few weeks ago.

Rivalry renewed.

To talk about the Rangers-Devils rivalry coming back to life with both teams being good this year, we bring you a new episode of the “Up In The Blue Seats” podcast with Mollie Walker and me. We are joined by Mr. Devil himself Ken Daneyko.

Up In The Blue Seats Podcast with Jake Brown & Mollie Walker:
  • OT WIN OVER DEVILS: Rangers win their fourth straight game. They come back from 2-0 and 3-1 deficits to win 4-3 in OT. This was a resilient win for the Blueshirts and good to beat the Devils after they dominated at MSG two weeks prior. This team is finally stacking wins, which they had failed to do so far this season. It will take a few win streaks to get in a groove and be in the playoffs.
  • POST SPORTS+ QUESTIONS: It’s time to answer questions from the mailbag. Mollie answers questions on Vitali Kravtsov, Sammy Blais, cap space and coach Gallant’s frequent line changes.
Ken Daneyko Interview:
Devils legend, MSG SportsNet Devils color analyst, three-time Stanley Cup champion
  • DEVILS RISE: Devils’ young core has come together. Devils were patient with these guys and it is finally paying off. Nobody expected the team to be this good this year.
  • LAFRENIERE: Give him a few years. You need to be patient with some of these young players. Some take longer than others to truly develop.
  • RANGERS-DEVILS RIVALRY: It’s now a rivalry again with both teams being good. Looking back to his playing days when both teams hated each other.
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p3S3jLgG2Wk?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]
Catch up on all episodes of “ Up In The Blue Seats ,” a New York Rangers podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or wherever you get your p odcasts. Follow the crew on Twitter @MollieeWalkerr, @JakeBrownRadio & @NYP_Brooksie.

New York Post

New York Post

