ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

The Santa Clauses Renewed at Disney+

By Dave Nemetz
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZRymX_0jirza4a00

Disney+ is feeling festive these days, it seems: The streamer has renewed Tim Allen’s The Santa Clauses for a second season, TVLine has learned.

“This franchise has had a lasting impact for so many families, truly becoming part of their annual holiday traditions,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back as a series has been a true gift, and I’m grateful to our producing partners at 20th Television and, of course, Tim Allen and team, that we have yet another reason to celebrate this holiday season.”

A continuation of the big-screen franchise that kicked off with 1994’s The Santa Clause , Disney+’s The Santa Clauses stars Allen as Scott Calvin, aka Santa. The series finds Scott struggling to balance the job of Santa with his family, so “upon discovering there is a way to retire from his post, Scott considers stepping down as Santa Claus and finding a worthy successor so that he can become a better father and husband.” Allen will return for Season 2 along with Elizabeth Mitchell, who co-stars as Carol, aka Mrs. Claus.

The Santa Clauses debuted on Disney+ last month, with its six-episode freshman season wrapping up this Wednesday. Looking forward to stuffing your stocking with more Santa Clauses ? Share your thoughts on the renewal in a comment below.

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 3

Related
TVLine

Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Franchise Reboot for Disney+

Having survived multiple Jurassic Worlds, Bryce Dallas Howard now is escaping to Witch Mountain, as a star of Disney+‘s series “reimagining” of the long-dormant film franchise. The Witch Mountain franchise began way back in 1975, kids, with Escape to Witch Mountain, which was followed years later by Return to Witch Mountain and then Beyond Witch Mountain. In 1995, the original film was remade for TV as Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain, while 2009 brought us Race to Witch Mountain, a theatrical redo of, well, Escape to Witch Mountain. Taking place in the shadow of the titular mount, the series pilot that has...
TVLine

The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…

This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
TVLine

Stephen 'Twitch' Boss, SYTYCD Runner-Up and Ellen Staple, Dead at 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, a staple of So You Think You Can Dance and The Ellen DeGeneres Show, died by suicide on Tuesday, TVLine has confirmed. He was 40. As first reported by TMZ, Boss’ wife Allison Holker contacted the Los Angeles Police Department after Boss suspiciously left home without his car. Police later responded to a call about a shooting at a Los Angeles hotel, where Boss was reportedly found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” Holker said in a statement to People. “Stephen...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AdWeek

Disney+: What’s Coming January 2023

Disney+ has unveiled a slate of new original programming for January 2023. Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 kicks things off on Jan 4. When the new season opens, months have passed since the events on Kamino, and the Bad Batch continues their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.
People

Danica McKellar Says She Sees Candace Cameron Bure's Marriage Comments Differently Than Neal Bledsoe

Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network Danica McKellar is speaking out about Neal Bledsoe's exit from the Great American Family network and his view of Candace Cameron Bure's "traditional marriage" comments. "Neal is a wonderful person," the Christmas at the Drive-In star, 47, told Fox News Digital. "He's such a great actor and I have enjoyed working with him so much. He and I both share our love and support of the LGBT community for sure… I don't agree with his interpretation of...
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies

We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Outsider.com

Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her

I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Fans Are Brutally Slamming Piper Perabo’s Character After Season 5 Debut Scene

The fourth episode of Yellowstone season five makes its debut Sunday night. And while we’re at the edge of our seats waiting to see what comes next in the war between Beth (Kelly Reilly) and Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley), some fans have turned their attention to a different character—Piper Perabo’s Summer Higgins. Summer made her season five debut during last week’s episode, “Horses In Heaven.” Since then, Yellowstone fans slammed the character online due to her controversial welcome-back scene.
WASHINGTON STATE
DoYouRemember?

Why Barbara Eden Was “Very Careful” Around Lucille Ball And “Playboy” Desi Arnaz

Today, Barbara Eden is as immortal as her famous I Dream of Jeannie character. But before the ’60s sitcom left the bottle, Eden, today 91, had to establish herself in the industry like every newcomer. She faced some memorable obstacles too, and it was memorable enough Eden was cautious even when she worked with the famous Lucille Ball – and especially when she worked with Desi Arnaz.
Popculture

Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star

Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ComicBook

Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season

Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy