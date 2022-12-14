ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Does Reese Witherspoon's New Ted Lasso-esque Amazon Series Signal the End of The Morning Show?

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IIQhZ_0jirzZ8j00

Reese Witherspoon ‘s dance card is suddenly looking very full .

The Oscar winner — who recently signed on to reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film — has inked a deal to headline a new series for Prime Video.

Per Deadline , the half-hour comedy, titled All Stars , has received a two-season straight-to-series order. The Ted Lasso -esque satire finds Witherspoon playing a former cheerleader who cons her way to England to teach a ragtag group of students the art of cheerleading. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna serves as creator/showrunner.

What does all this mean for the future of Witherspoon’s current TV gig, The Morning Show , which is set to return with Season 3 next year? According to Deadline, Witherspoon does not have a deal in place for a potential fourth season of the Apple TV+ drama, although All-Stars reportedly does not preclude her from continuing with the show (should it continue beyond Season 3).

TVLine has reached out to an Apple TV+ rep for comment.

Regarding All-Stars , Witherspoon says she was drawn to the “idea of watching an American woman coming to share the very American sport of cheerleading to a group of young women in the UK,” adding, “I love that this show is filled with real heart, deep joy and the power of teamwork.”

More from TVLine
Best of TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Witch Mountain: Bryce Dallas Howard to Lead Franchise Reboot for Disney+

Having survived multiple Jurassic Worlds, Bryce Dallas Howard now is escaping to Witch Mountain, as a star of Disney+‘s series “reimagining” of the long-dormant film franchise. The Witch Mountain franchise began way back in 1975, kids, with Escape to Witch Mountain, which was followed years later by Return to Witch Mountain and then Beyond Witch Mountain. In 1995, the original film was remade for TV as Disney’s Escape to Witch Mountain, while 2009 brought us Race to Witch Mountain, a theatrical redo of, well, Escape to Witch Mountain. Taking place in the shadow of the titular mount, the series pilot that has...
TVLine

Twist! Henry Cavill Out as Superman — Might He Reclaim Recast Witcher Role?

Henry Cavill‘s turn to wear the Superman cape has in fact “passed,” it has been announced, raising questions about whether the Brit will reclaim his role as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia. Netflix announced in October that The Witcher was renewed for Season 4, but that series star Cavill would vacate the role of Geralt of Rivia and hand his swords over to Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth. That shocking news comes just days after Cavill announced his big-screen return as Superman, following a Black Adam cameo. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” the actor wrote in an Instagram caption of...
TVLine

Mythic Quest World to Expand With New Series Mere Mortals on Apple TV+

Mythic Quest is getting a brand new offshoot, Apple TV+ announced Thursday. The eight-episode series titled Mere Mortals is not a spinoff, but rather will expand its mothership’s universe with new characters, exploring “the lives of employees, players and fans who are impacted by the game,” according to its official description. The companion series is said to follow Mythic Quest‘s departure episodes such as “A Dark Quiet Death,” “Backstory!,” “Everlight,” and the upcoming episode “Sarian” (which begins streaming Friday, Dec. 16). Mortals is created by Mythic Quest star Ashly Burch (who plays game tester Rachel), along with John Howell Harris and Katie...
TVLine

Dear Edward: See First Photos of Connie Britton's Apple Reunion With FNL's Jason Katims, Get Release Date

When they said “Texas forever,” they meant it. Connie Britton reunites with her Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims in the new Apple TV+ drama Dear Edward, which now has a release date: It’ll premiere Friday, Feb. 3 with the first three episodes, TVLine has learned, with new episodes debuting each Friday after that. The streamer has also released a pair of photos from the series, giving us our first look at what to expect from the adaptation of Ann Napolitano’s bestselling novel. The story centers on 12-year-old boy Edward (Colin O’Brien), who is the only survivor of a tragic plane crash...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Westworld to Be Pulled From HBO Max

If you have tickets to Westworld, better use ’em fast: HBO’s Emmy-winning sci-fi series will soon be removed from the HBO Max streaming service, a source confirms to TVLine. (As of now, all four seasons of Westworld are still available to stream.) Our sister site Deadline reports that the series is “likely to resurface on other company platforms” in the future, though. Westworld is just the latest HBO series to be removed from HBO Max amid a flurry of budget cuts at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, but it’s arguably the highest-profile cut yet. Back in August, a number of past HBO...
TVLine

The Voice Finale: Season 22's Winner Is Obviously, Probably, Maybe Gonna Be…

This time last year, it was as easy to predict the winner of The Voice as it was to guess that spring would follow winter. But Season 22 has proven to be a whole other animal. Jaws dropped on Tuesday, when Team Blake Shelton’s fine-but-not-phenomenal Bryce Leatherwood and Brayden Lape made the Final Five, and Team John Legend’s demonstrably more skilled Kim Cruse and Parijita Bastola were eliminated along with Team Gwen Stefani’s last remaining member, powerhouse Justin Aaron. Bryce and Brayden didn’t even have to sing for the Wildcard Instant Save with Team Legend showstopper Omar Jose Cardona. (Read the...
TVLine

Yellowstone's Dawn Olivieri Unpacks Sarah's Ominous Endgame — Plus, Could She Really Be Falling for Jamie?

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Sunday’s Yellowstone. If you’ve yet to watch, you may want to put off reading this interview until you have. It hardly came as a surprise to Yellowstone fans that mantrap Sarah Atwood was able to so quickly entangle Jamie in her web; she was offering not only hot sex but the governorship to boot! But what did come as a shock in Sunday’s episode (recapped in full here) was the threat that was implied when her lover pointed out that dad John would be hard to beat in a fair fight. “I don’t think we...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

SVU’s Kelli Giddish Shares the (Surprising) Reason Behind Her Exit

The day after her final Law & Order: SVU episode aired, Kelli Giddish is speaking out about what precipitated her exit from NBC’s long-running procedural. “My side of things is just that it’s time in the Rollins storyline,” Giddish tells our sister site Variety. “I felt like where it was heading, and where it headed last night, just seemed the right place to leave it right now.” She adds: “I am so excited about things going on in my personal life and kind of the mirroring of what’s going on in my personal life and in Rollins’, there’s a lot of joy to...
TVLine

Yellowstone Recap: R.I.P., [Spoiler]

Sunday’s Yellowstone marked the last ride for one veteran cowboy. But John refused to be sad about it, given that, as he put it, “I couldn’t’ve dreamed up a better death if you paid me.” Which of the wranglers didn’t make it home from the range? Read on and find out… ‘DID ANYONE THINK TO PACK ANY VODKA?’ | Early on in “Cigarettes, Whiskey, a Meadow and You,” Rainwater was alerted to the fact that POTUS was making a surprise speech at the reservation. Its purpose, Angela was only too delighted to explain to her nemesis, was for him to endorse...
TVLine

NCIS' First-Ever 3-Way Crossover Event Pushed Back — Get New Airdate

Well, you waited this long for the first-ever three-way NCIS universe crossover event. And now you will need to hold on juuuust a bit longer. As announced tonight, during CBS’ coverage of the National Christmas Tree Lighting, the NCIS/ NCIS: Hawaii/ NCIS: Los Angeles one-night crossover event will now air Monday, Jan. 9, starting at 8/7c — a week later than originally planned. In the opening NCIS episode, title “Too Many Cooks,” agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i — all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved FLETC instructor — find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide. NCIS:...
HAWAII STATE
TVLine

Stargirl's Geoff Johns: Yep, a New Team Was Assembling for Possible Spinoff

Not only was DC’s Stargirl an apparent casualty of the changes underway at The CW under new owner Nexstar, but a potential spinoff may have been thrown out with the bath water. Back in Season 2, the DC series introduced the character of Jennie Hayden aka Jade (played by Ysa Penarejo), the daughter of Green Lantern Alan Scott. Having aged out of a group home, Jennie at the time was struggling with her own, recently discovered green energy-based powers, while also wondering where her twin brother Todd had landed. Jennie’s story resumed midway through Stargirl‘s third and final season with the two-part...
TVLine

Night Court: Dan Fielding Towers Over Melissa Rauch's Judge Abby Stone in NBC Sequel — 2023 FIRST LOOK

In his latest battle with a Judge Stone, Night Court‘s Dan Fielding certainly has a height advantage. As part of our 2023 First Look series, TVLine has an exclusive sneak peek at NBC’s continuation of the hit ’80s courtroom comedy, with The Big Bang Theory‘s Melissa Rauch starring as Judge Abby Stone (the daughter of the original series’ Judge Harry Stone) and John Larroquette returning as slick attorney Dan Fielding. In the photo above, Dan is casting a skeptical — maybe even disgusted — look in Abby’s direction as they stand in what looks a lot like Harry’s old judge’s chambers....
TVLine

Survivor Winner Explains Decision to Not Tell Jury About Donating Prize

The following contains spoilers for the Season 43 finale of Survivor. It may not have been the Final 3 we were hoping for, but it was the Final 3 that we got. After Survivor‘s two major frontrunners, Jesse and Karla, were expelled from the competition, Gabler, Cassidy and Owen became the three contestants given the chance to pitch their case to a jury of their peers. When all was said and done, Mike Gabler, the heart valve specialist from Idaho, became the second oldest winner in series’ history by a vote of 8-1-0. (Read a full recap here.) Despite the rather surprising outcome,...
TVLine

Was Stargirl Death Wicked? Is Lotus a Horror Show? SVU Exit Too Swift? Survivor's Best Tribal? And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Abbott Elementary, DC’s Stargirl, The Amazing Race and Law & Order: SVU! 1 | Garrett yelling at Frank. Anthony yelling at Erin. Danny and Jamie yelling at each other. Was last week’s Blue Bloods a bit of a yell-y downer? 2 | Did Yellowstone‘s Beth put “Take away Jamie’s son” on her to-do list, or did she just altogether forget about it this week? Also, we get that Summer is the staunchest of staunch vegans, but wasn’t it awfully...
TVLine

Superman & Lois Finally Sets Season 3 Premiere Date on The CW

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s… the long-awaited premiere date for Superman & Lois‘ third season! Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch’s titular supercouple will return to The CW on Tuesday, March 14 at 8/7c, TVLine has learned. Superman & Lois‘ third season premiere will be followed by the series premiere of Gotham Knights at 9 pm. The third season of Superman & Lois will find the Man of Steel facing off against Intergang head Bruno Manheim (played by The Orville’s Chad L. Coleman). Additionally, Australian actor Michael Bishop will step into the role of Jonathan Kent, following the sudden departure of...
TVLine

Quantum Leap Renewed for Season 2

It looks like Ben Song will be stuck traveling through space and time for another season: Quantum Leap has been renewed for Season 2 at NBC, TVLine has learned. “We’re leaping into a second season thanks to the incredible work by our cast, producers, writers and everyone who has played a role in giving this iconic NBC series a new life,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s president of scripted content Lisa Katz said in a statement. “As we continue to bring audiences to our must-watch dramas, it’s gratifying to know Quantum Leap will have a prominent place next season both on our...
TVLine

Party Down Revival Gets Premiere Date at Starz — Plus, See (Most of) the Catering Crew Reunite in a New Teaser

Are we having fun yet… again? The cult hit comedy Party Down has booked a new gig at Starz: The revived Season 3 will premiere Friday, Feb. 24 at 9/8c, TVLine has learned. We also have a new teaser for the revival below, with original stars Adam Scott, Jane Lynch, Ken Marino, Megan Mullally, Martin Starr and Ryan Hansen unpacking Champagne and dropping confetti — and Scott’s frustrated actor Henry uttering his famous catchphrase, “Are we having fun yet?” Season 3 brings back most of the original cast, minus Lizzy Caplan, who played Casey on the original 2009-10 Starz run. The comedy...
TVLine

The Good Doctor Fall Finale: 3 Moments We Need to Discuss Right Now

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Dec. 12 episode of The Good Doctor. The Good Doctor‘s fall finale culminated in a surprise pregnancy reveal, an even more surprising marriage proposal and a potentially fatal drug overdose. Let’s begin with the pregnancy. Just two weeks after we learned that Lea had developed Asherman’s syndrome, which would make it difficult for her to conceive and even more difficult to carry a child to term, Lea found out that she was expecting. She ran to Shaun with the test results and told him that she was scared — and understandably so. After all,...
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy