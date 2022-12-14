Nancy Pelosi’s Daughter Alexandra Gets Fiery-Red in Heels With Square Toes at ‘Pelosi in the House’ HBO Film Premiere

Alexandra Pelosi brought a burst of color to the red carpet for the premiere of “Pelosi in the House.” The new documentary — Pelosi’s 14th for HBO — chronicles the behind-the-scenes life of her mother, United States House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi , across three decades up to President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration.

Pelosi arrived to the premiere at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C. alongside the film’s editor, Geof Bartz, in a sharp white knee-length dress. The versatile piece, which included a geometrically quilted bodice, was layered beneath a collarless red velvet jacket, featuring long sleeves. Pelosi completed her ensemble with circular diamond drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, Pelosi completed her outfit in a vibrant set of red closed-toed T-strap pumps . Her scarlet style appeared to feature slightly squared toes within suede uppers, accented by closed counters. Numerous front straps, as well as buckled ankle straps, created a cutout silhouette as well. Thick heels totaling at least 3 inches in height completed the pair, adding a vibrant base to Pelosi’s ensemble.

Pelosi often slips on close-toed pumps on the red carpet or during public appearances, featuring thin and angled heels in neutral hues. For formal occasions, these are swapped for darker tones or sparkly textures across similar silhouettes. Pelosi has also been seen in neutral suede knee-high boots during cooler seasons, as well.

