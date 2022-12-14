’90 Day Fiance’ Host Shaun Robinson Parties With Kamala Harris in Sparkling Midi Dress & Strappy Sandals at the VP’s House for Holiday Soiree

Shaun Robinson rang in the holiday season with Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, second gentleman Doug Harris. The “90 Day Fiancé” host joined the couple at their home in Washington, D.C. and shared several photos from the eventful evening on Instagram.

“A wonderful night celebrating the holidays with @vp and @secondgentleman at their official residence in Washington, DC. It was the first time I had visited the VP’s House and it was so beautifully decorated for the holidays. So much fun celebrating with friends and meeting some incredible people. Happy Holidays!,” Robinson wrote under the post.

Robinson took to the social media site to upload several carousel-style images. The television host wore a black dress. The sleeveless garment featured a sparkling sequin top with a deep V-neckline, while the bottom included a midi-length skirt that had ruffled detailing on the hem.

To place more emphasis on her look, Robinson simply accessorized with a large diamond ring. She parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose curls. For glam, she went with soft dewy makeup and a glossy neutral pout.

When it came down to the shoes, Robinson completed her look with a pair of strappy sandals. The silhouette had a sparkling strap across the toe, a thin strap around the ankle and sat atop a stiletto heel.

Strappy sandals are certainly having their moment and continue to steal the spotlight this year. The sultry style has made many celebrities ditch comfort for their counterpart. With signature interlaced straps varying from barely-there to maximalist-like styles, lace-up sandals are evidently the tried-and-true shoe of the season.

Robinson’s footwear wardrobe frequency includes metallic and sparkly open-toed peep-toe, platform and stiletto-heeled sandals from top brands, including Saint Laurent. On occasion, she’s also been seen in pointed-toe pumps with printed uppers or capped toes. When off-duty, Robinson wears leather sneakers with monochrome uppers, as well.

