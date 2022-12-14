Cardinals GM Steve Keim to Take Leave of Absence

It’s unknown how long the general manager will be away from the team.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim is taking an indefinite leave of absence for a health-related reason, the team announced Wednesday .

Vice president of player personnel Quentin Harris and vice president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson will serve as the interim general managers.

It’s unclear whether Keim will be absent for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals (4–9) are 3 1/2 games behind the Giants and Commanders, who are both 7-5-1, for an NFC playoff spot. Arizona has lost its past three games.

It’s been a tumultuous week for the Cardinals, who lost quarterback Kyler Murray for the season due to a torn ACL he suffered in Monday’s 27–13 loss to the Patriots. That defeat marked the Cardinals’ 12th loss in their past 13 home games.

Keim has worked for the Cardinals since 1999 and has served as the general manager since 2013. He signed a contract extension through the 2027 season in March. Coach Kliff Kingsbury also signed an extension through 2027.

Since becoming the general manager, the Cardinals have reached the playoffs three times, including in the 2021 season. The best result came in 2015 when Arizona won the NFC West and advanced to the NFC championship game. The other two appearances (2014, ’21) resulted in wild-card losses for the team.