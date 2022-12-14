ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports Illustrated

NFL Eyes Multiple Games in Germany for 2023 Season

By Wilton Jackson
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BmRK1_0jirzJGL00

The league likely will play an additional game in the country due to stadium renovations in Mexico City.

The NFL is planning for multiple games in Germany next season.

The news comes as Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for league events and club business, stated that the league will not have a game in Mexico City in the 2023 season due to renovations to Estadio Azteca for the 2026 World Cup.

As a result, the league will likely have two games in Germany instead. The NFL held its first game in Germany on Nov. 13 , when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers faced Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

The NFL’s clash this season was part of a deal that included an annual game in the country over the next three seasons. One more game will be hosted inside Allianz Arena—home of FC Bayern Munich—in Munich and two will be hosted at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt.

Ahead of the international contest in November, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum that the number of matchups could increase going forward.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon,” Goodell said .

The NFL has been committed to increasing its reach globally in recent years, holding games in England and Mexico in addition to Germany this season.

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

117K+
Followers
45K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy