NFL Eyes Multiple Games in Germany for 2023 Season

The league likely will play an additional game in the country due to stadium renovations in Mexico City.

The NFL is planning for multiple games in Germany next season.

The news comes as Peter O’Reilly, the NFL’s executive vice president for league events and club business, stated that the league will not have a game in Mexico City in the 2023 season due to renovations to Estadio Azteca for the 2026 World Cup.

As a result, the league will likely have two games in Germany instead. The NFL held its first game in Germany on Nov. 13 , when Tom Brady and the Buccaneers faced Geno Smith and the Seahawks.

The NFL’s clash this season was part of a deal that included an annual game in the country over the next three seasons. One more game will be hosted inside Allianz Arena—home of FC Bayern Munich—in Munich and two will be hosted at Frankfurt Stadium in Frankfurt.

Ahead of the international contest in November, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell told a fan forum that the number of matchups could increase going forward.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if it expanded beyond that at some point soon,” Goodell said .

The NFL has been committed to increasing its reach globally in recent years, holding games in England and Mexico in addition to Germany this season.