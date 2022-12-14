ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
MedicalXpress

Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status, study finds

Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health, the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there is...
MedicalXpress

Multiple recurrent, repeat expansions found in human cancer genomes

A team of researchers with member affiliations across the U.S. and Canada has found evidence of multiple recurrent, repeat expansions in human cancer genomes. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes searching for repeat expansions in human tumors in databanks maintained by the International Cancer Genome Consortium and The Cancer Genome Atlas group.
MedicalXpress

Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?

Three years after the first COVID case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts told AFP. Last week the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed...
MedicalXpress

Climate change fuelling cholera surge: WHO

Climate change is fuelling a global cholera upsurge, the WHO said Friday, warning the situation was compounded by vaccine shortages and will only worsen unless it is stamped out soon. The World Health Organization is responding to cholera outbreaks in 29 countries, including Haiti, which has more than 1,200 confirmed...
MedicalXpress

China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave

China's nursing homes are fighting an uphill battle to keep their elderly residents safe as a wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country following a relaxation of the government's zero-tolerance virus policy. Facilities are locking themselves off from the outside world with staff sleeping on site, while struggling to get...
MedicalXpress

Study highlights need for primary care funding overhaul in New Zealand

A new study shows the disparity of patient need across general practices and backs calls for a complete overhaul of the front-line health care funding system. The collaborative study, between University of Otago Professor of Primary Health Care and General Practice Tony Dowell, Tū Ora Compass Health and Ora Toa Primary Health Organizations, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP), and Datacraft Analytics, has recently been published in the Journal of Primary Health Care.
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 in 2022: A year-end wrap-up

Omicron overstayed its welcome. At-home COVID-19 testing was routine. The bivalent booster arrived. The past 12 months also saw the U.S. surpass more than a million total COVID deaths, vaccine authorizations for very young children, and a year-end tripledemic. As year three of the COVID-19 era draws to a close,...
MedicalXpress

Organotypic cultures as aging-associated disease models

Aging remains a primary risk factor for a host of diseases, including leading causes of death. Aging and associated diseases are inherently multifactorial, with numerous contributing factors and phenotypes at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organismal scales. Despite the complexity of aging phenomena, models currently used in aging research possess limitations.
MedicalXpress

AI-guided personalized drug combinations to treat relapsed lymphoma

A new study published by experts in Singapore suggests that an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies patient-specific drug combinations can help those whose lymphomas have relapsed. The paper, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on October 19, is the first study demonstrating the feasibility of personalized drug combination...
MedicalXpress

COVID restrictions may have contributed to increase in RSV infections

Annual spikes in infections from the respiratory syncytial virus—or RSV—are usually so predictable that "you can set your clock" by it, says Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Daniel Weinberger. Normally a cold-weather epidemic, RSV usually spreads among young children, straining hospitals in...
MedicalXpress

First Nations communities struggle with a rare disease that affects muscles for speech

Machado-Joseph disease (MJD) is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects muscles in the body, including those required for speech. It is prevalent in some remote First Nations communities in the Northern Territory and Queensland. Yolŋu First Nations people from northeast Arnhem Land are among those disproportionately affected. Yolŋu knowledge is...
MedicalXpress

'Contaminated' spinach causes hallucinations in Australia

Health authorities in Australia have said nine people in Sydney suffered "toxic reactions"—including hallucinations—from a batch of spinach thought to contain an "accidental contaminant". New South Wales Health said people from four different households needed medical attention following "possible food-related toxic reactions" caused by tainted Riviera Farms spinach...
WebMD

Rise of 'Alarming' Subvariants of COVID Predicted for Winter

Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts. Not too...
MedicalXpress

Dramatic change from pandemic brought on stress for mothers

The COVID-19 pandemic brought about sudden change and probably some amount of stress for most people in 2020. But, according to a new study led by a researcher from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, mothers who experienced sweeping changes to their daily lives were particularly susceptible to experiencing symptoms of traumatic stress specific to the pandemic.
MedicalXpress

Beijing crematoriums strain under China COVID wave

Workers at Beijing crematoriums said Friday they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in COVID cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now...

Comments / 0

Community Policy