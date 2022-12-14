Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video
An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea
Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
MedicalXpress
Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status, study finds
Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health, the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there is...
MedicalXpress
Multiple recurrent, repeat expansions found in human cancer genomes
A team of researchers with member affiliations across the U.S. and Canada has found evidence of multiple recurrent, repeat expansions in human cancer genomes. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes searching for repeat expansions in human tumors in databanks maintained by the International Cancer Genome Consortium and The Cancer Genome Atlas group.
MedicalXpress
Three years into Covid, are we ready for the next pandemic?
Three years after the first COVID case was identified in China, preparations to stave off the next pandemic are starting to ramp up but far more needs to be done to avoid repeating past mistakes, experts told AFP. Last week the 194 member states of the World Health Organization agreed...
MedicalXpress
Climate change fuelling cholera surge: WHO
Climate change is fuelling a global cholera upsurge, the WHO said Friday, warning the situation was compounded by vaccine shortages and will only worsen unless it is stamped out soon. The World Health Organization is responding to cholera outbreaks in 29 countries, including Haiti, which has more than 1,200 confirmed...
Three more Strep A deaths as total hits 19 – and cases of scarlet fever soar
THREE more children have died from deadly invasive Strep A in Northern Ireland and Wales - taking the tragic UK total to 19. New data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) shows 16 children under 18 have died of Strep A in England since September. Scarlet fever - caused...
MedicalXpress
China nursing homes struggle to keep residents safe from COVID wave
China's nursing homes are fighting an uphill battle to keep their elderly residents safe as a wave of COVID-19 infections sweeps the country following a relaxation of the government's zero-tolerance virus policy. Facilities are locking themselves off from the outside world with staff sleeping on site, while struggling to get...
MedicalXpress
Study highlights need for primary care funding overhaul in New Zealand
A new study shows the disparity of patient need across general practices and backs calls for a complete overhaul of the front-line health care funding system. The collaborative study, between University of Otago Professor of Primary Health Care and General Practice Tony Dowell, Tū Ora Compass Health and Ora Toa Primary Health Organizations, the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners (RNZCGP), and Datacraft Analytics, has recently been published in the Journal of Primary Health Care.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 in 2022: A year-end wrap-up
Omicron overstayed its welcome. At-home COVID-19 testing was routine. The bivalent booster arrived. The past 12 months also saw the U.S. surpass more than a million total COVID deaths, vaccine authorizations for very young children, and a year-end tripledemic. As year three of the COVID-19 era draws to a close,...
MedicalXpress
Organotypic cultures as aging-associated disease models
Aging remains a primary risk factor for a host of diseases, including leading causes of death. Aging and associated diseases are inherently multifactorial, with numerous contributing factors and phenotypes at the molecular, cellular, tissue, and organismal scales. Despite the complexity of aging phenomena, models currently used in aging research possess limitations.
MedicalXpress
AI-guided personalized drug combinations to treat relapsed lymphoma
A new study published by experts in Singapore suggests that an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that identifies patient-specific drug combinations can help those whose lymphomas have relapsed. The paper, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine on October 19, is the first study demonstrating the feasibility of personalized drug combination...
MedicalXpress
COVID restrictions may have contributed to increase in RSV infections
Annual spikes in infections from the respiratory syncytial virus—or RSV—are usually so predictable that "you can set your clock" by it, says Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Daniel Weinberger. Normally a cold-weather epidemic, RSV usually spreads among young children, straining hospitals in...
MedicalXpress
First Nations communities struggle with a rare disease that affects muscles for speech
Machado-Joseph disease (MJD) is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects muscles in the body, including those required for speech. It is prevalent in some remote First Nations communities in the Northern Territory and Queensland. Yolŋu First Nations people from northeast Arnhem Land are among those disproportionately affected. Yolŋu knowledge is...
MedicalXpress
'Contaminated' spinach causes hallucinations in Australia
Health authorities in Australia have said nine people in Sydney suffered "toxic reactions"—including hallucinations—from a batch of spinach thought to contain an "accidental contaminant". New South Wales Health said people from four different households needed medical attention following "possible food-related toxic reactions" caused by tainted Riviera Farms spinach...
WebMD
Rise of 'Alarming' Subvariants of COVID Predicted for Winter
Dec. 16, 2022 – It’s a story perhaps more appropriate for Halloween than the festive holiday season, given its troubling implications. Four Omicron subvariants of the virus that causes COVID-19 will be the most common strains going from person to person this winter, new evidence predicts. Not too...
MedicalXpress
Dramatic change from pandemic brought on stress for mothers
The COVID-19 pandemic brought about sudden change and probably some amount of stress for most people in 2020. But, according to a new study led by a researcher from the Keck School of Medicine of USC, mothers who experienced sweeping changes to their daily lives were particularly susceptible to experiencing symptoms of traumatic stress specific to the pandemic.
MedicalXpress
Beijing crematoriums strain under China COVID wave
Workers at Beijing crematoriums said Friday they are overwhelmed as China faces a surge in COVID cases that authorities warn could hit its underdeveloped rural hinterland during upcoming public holidays. COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across China after three years of strict containment measures ended last week, with health authorities now...
Comments / 0