SCFR respond to mobile home fire at Regency of Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Fire Rescue responded to a mobile home fire on Friday afternoon. The call came in at around 12:30 pm for a structure fire at the Regency of Sioux City at 4101 Gordon Dr. When crews arrived on the scene there was smoke and...
Sioux City Fire Rescue unveils new pumper engines
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — For Sioux City Fire Rescue Christmas came early this year with the unveiling of new fire engines. Four new 2022 Rosenbauer pumper engines were delivered this week and shown off at Fire Station 1 Friday morning. All four engines cost $2.1 M and will go...
Holiday stress can be hard on your heart
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Did you know that the holiday season could actually impact your heart health?. Now we aren't just talking about the extra calories in those holiday meals, but the stress of the holiday season like spending extra money on buying gifts, and being around extended family. That added stress can pose a danger to your heart around the holiday season.
