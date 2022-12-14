ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSU’s Burkett named AP All-America

By Dan Lucy
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State punter Grant Burkett was named an FCS Associated Press All-American.

The sophomore from Joplin was a third team selection and led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in punting for a second straight year.

Burkett averaged 43.2 yards per punt which was 12th in the country.

This past season Burkett had 14 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

And he had 11 punts sail for 50 yards or more.

Burkett was also a first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in each of his first two years at Missouri State.

