MSU’s Burkett named AP All-America
SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Missouri State punter Grant Burkett was named an FCS Associated Press All-American.
The sophomore from Joplin was a third team selection and led the Missouri Valley Football Conference in punting for a second straight year.
Burkett averaged 43.2 yards per punt which was 12th in the country.
This past season Burkett had 14 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.
And he had 11 punts sail for 50 yards or more.
Burkett was also a first team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference player in each of his first two years at Missouri State.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.
Comments / 0