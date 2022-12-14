PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High senior Malachi Washington was a touchdown machine this season for the Class 5A state runner-up Lions. The all-state running back scored a whopping 53 touchdowns, tied for the second most in a single season in IHSA history and also ran for 3,360 yards on the year, also good for 2nd best in state history. He did all this in his first year as a starter after backing up all-state running back Eddie Clark as a junior in 2021. But Washington put in the work on the field and in the weight room to have one of the greatest seasons in Illinois state history.

