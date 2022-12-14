Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
East Bluff residents get 30-day extension for Darwin property rental
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria-area residents that received a notice to vacate will now have until the end of January to move out. “I was just really worried about how I was going to balance work, and moving and the holidays and everything else,” said Michelle Spanbauer, a renter with Darwin Properties.
25newsnow.com
Holiday happenings in Central Illinois - December 18
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s cold and sunny outside, and there are plenty of festive activities happening in the Central Illinois area on December 18, 2022. Enjoy an afternoon of your favorite Christmas music at Eastlight Theatre’s “Enchanted Christmas.” The musical event is hosted by “The Grouch” and features local talent. It is also a fundraiser for the Eastlight Theatre.
25newsnow.com
Santa make way through Germantown Hills streets
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Santa made his way through the streets of Germantown Hills on Sunday but he wasn’t alone. The Grinch also joined him riding in a fire truck as they went on their annual tour of the neighborhoods. Families and kids were able to wave hi...
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Saturday - December 17, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day in high school sports. Eureka College hosted its annual shootout with 10 teams playing 5 games. In the Eureka College Shootout, Peoria Christian defeats El Paso-Gridley 63-59, Class 2A No. 2 Prairie Central remains undefeated with a 45-34 win over Eureka, East Peoria falls to Teutopolis 56-48, and Roanoke-Benson falls to GCMS 44-30.
25newsnow.com
ISU Holds 163rd Commencement Ceremony
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of new 2022 Winter graduates walked across the stage at Redbird Arena as they celebrated their graduation on Saturday. This Class of 2022 managed to graduate and finish their studies despite difficulties stemming from the COVID pandemic, like virtual classes via Zoom and not physically being on campus for an entire year.
25newsnow.com
Last weekend of holiday shopping begins at Northwoods Mall
PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you didn’t get your gifts yet, you still have some time in the final weekend before the holidays. Northwoods Mall in Peoria expects thousands could come through this weekend, as many rush to get their last-minute presents. Even local shops like Jane’s Sweet Addictions say their sales of popcorn and chocolate are up. In many cases, they can’t make it fast enough.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County auditor will keep getting paid based on latest court ruling
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A recent court ruling reaffirmed the Peoria County Auditor will continue to be paid until the office’s fate is determined in appeals court. On November 28, the court granted a preliminary injunction requiring funding to remain for the auditor’s office, much of which is Auditor Jessica Thomas’ salary. The county is appealing that injunction to a higher court.
25newsnow.com
Marines team up with local business to collect toys
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Marine Corps. is making sure every child has a present to unwrap this holiday season, and they’ve joined forces with a local business to deliver. Walters Brother Harley Davidson in Peoria will continue their tradition of more than 30 years. The Tucker’s Toys...
25newsnow.com
Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD finishes with extra toys
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in Peoria who will now be able to say they received a gift this holiday. Everyone who signed up for the 2nd Annual Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD toy drive and those who walked in were able to receive a toy and a few pairs of clothes.
25newsnow.com
‘Day of Giving’ aims to brighten holiday season for families
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At new Beginnings Worship Center, hundreds had the chance to make their holidays merrier Saturday. Every year, the Center hosts its annual ‘Day of Giving Community Giveaway,’ a tradition that’s carried on for over ten years. Underprivileged families are able to pick out toys, for free, to put under the tree. Other items like clothes and supplies are available, all donated from community members.
25newsnow.com
Peoria High’s Malachi Washington named Prep Rally Big Schools Player of the Year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High senior Malachi Washington was a touchdown machine this season for the Class 5A state runner-up Lions. The all-state running back scored a whopping 53 touchdowns, tied for the second most in a single season in IHSA history and also ran for 3,360 yards on the year, also good for 2nd best in state history. He did all this in his first year as a starter after backing up all-state running back Eddie Clark as a junior in 2021. But Washington put in the work on the field and in the weight room to have one of the greatest seasons in Illinois state history.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
25newsnow.com
UnityPoint reporting higher traffic, wait times with ‘tripledemic’ traffic
PEORIA (25 News Now) - UnityPoint Health’s urgent care clinics are seeing higher wait times and traffic, which they attribute to rising “tripledemic” cases. Many of the patients are suffering from symptoms of the three upper respiratory viruses: COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Dr. Jim Ausfahl of UnityPoint said the flu in particular is “cutting” through Peoria “with incredible speed.”
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - December 16, 2022
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday marked the last big Friday of high school basketball before holiday tournaments begin. In Mid-Illini action, Metamora defeats Pekin 60-44. The Redbirds were led by Tyler Mason, who had 23 points, and Ethan Kizer, who had 17 points including five three-pointers. Washington gets a big home win over East Peoria 52-45. Morton wins big over Limestone 62-28.
25newsnow.com
Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch
UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles charged as adults for theft of 25 guns from Bloomington business
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two juveniles are being tried as adults for allegedly stealing 25 guns from a Bloomington sporting goods store in December of last year, with one of the stolen firearms being used to shoot a 13-year-old boy in Peoria. Earlier this week, 14-year-old Antwan Freeman appeared...
25newsnow.com
Wednesday night carjacking suspect arrested Thursday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say the person identified in connection with a Wednesday night carjacking has been arrested. Spokesperson Semone Roth says 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer was identified and arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery with a firearm. Police were called...
