ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

East Bluff residents get 30-day extension for Darwin property rental

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria-area residents that received a notice to vacate will now have until the end of January to move out. “I was just really worried about how I was going to balance work, and moving and the holidays and everything else,” said Michelle Spanbauer, a renter with Darwin Properties.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Holiday happenings in Central Illinois - December 18

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s cold and sunny outside, and there are plenty of festive activities happening in the Central Illinois area on December 18, 2022. Enjoy an afternoon of your favorite Christmas music at Eastlight Theatre’s “Enchanted Christmas.” The musical event is hosted by “The Grouch” and features local talent. It is also a fundraiser for the Eastlight Theatre.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Santa make way through Germantown Hills streets

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Santa made his way through the streets of Germantown Hills on Sunday but he wasn’t alone. The Grinch also joined him riding in a fire truck as they went on their annual tour of the neighborhoods. Families and kids were able to wave hi...
GERMANTOWN HILLS, IL
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Saturday - December 17, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Saturday was a busy day in high school sports. Eureka College hosted its annual shootout with 10 teams playing 5 games. In the Eureka College Shootout, Peoria Christian defeats El Paso-Gridley 63-59, Class 2A No. 2 Prairie Central remains undefeated with a 45-34 win over Eureka, East Peoria falls to Teutopolis 56-48, and Roanoke-Benson falls to GCMS 44-30.
EUREKA, IL
25newsnow.com

ISU Holds 163rd Commencement Ceremony

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of new 2022 Winter graduates walked across the stage at Redbird Arena as they celebrated their graduation on Saturday. This Class of 2022 managed to graduate and finish their studies despite difficulties stemming from the COVID pandemic, like virtual classes via Zoom and not physically being on campus for an entire year.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Last weekend of holiday shopping begins at Northwoods Mall

PEORIA (25 News Now) - If you didn’t get your gifts yet, you still have some time in the final weekend before the holidays. Northwoods Mall in Peoria expects thousands could come through this weekend, as many rush to get their last-minute presents. Even local shops like Jane’s Sweet Addictions say their sales of popcorn and chocolate are up. In many cases, they can’t make it fast enough.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria County auditor will keep getting paid based on latest court ruling

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A recent court ruling reaffirmed the Peoria County Auditor will continue to be paid until the office’s fate is determined in appeals court. On November 28, the court granted a preliminary injunction requiring funding to remain for the auditor’s office, much of which is Auditor Jessica Thomas’ salary. The county is appealing that injunction to a higher court.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Marines team up with local business to collect toys

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Marine Corps. is making sure every child has a present to unwrap this holiday season, and they’ve joined forces with a local business to deliver. Walters Brother Harley Davidson in Peoria will continue their tradition of more than 30 years. The Tucker’s Toys...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD finishes with extra toys

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Christmas came early for hundreds of kids in Peoria who will now be able to say they received a gift this holiday. Everyone who signed up for the 2nd Annual Toyz N Da NeighborHOOD toy drive and those who walked in were able to receive a toy and a few pairs of clothes.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Day of Giving’ aims to brighten holiday season for families

PEORIA (25 News Now) - At new Beginnings Worship Center, hundreds had the chance to make their holidays merrier Saturday. Every year, the Center hosts its annual ‘Day of Giving Community Giveaway,’ a tradition that’s carried on for over ten years. Underprivileged families are able to pick out toys, for free, to put under the tree. Other items like clothes and supplies are available, all donated from community members.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria High’s Malachi Washington named Prep Rally Big Schools Player of the Year

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria High senior Malachi Washington was a touchdown machine this season for the Class 5A state runner-up Lions. The all-state running back scored a whopping 53 touchdowns, tied for the second most in a single season in IHSA history and also ran for 3,360 yards on the year, also good for 2nd best in state history. He did all this in his first year as a starter after backing up all-state running back Eddie Clark as a junior in 2021. But Washington put in the work on the field and in the weight room to have one of the greatest seasons in Illinois state history.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Police officer resigns after fighting fellow officer

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria Police officer has resigned after being accused of fighting another officer on the force late last week. A statement from the office of Police Chief Eric Echevarria was issued to 25News, containing the following:. “On the morning of December 15, 2022, there was...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

UnityPoint reporting higher traffic, wait times with ‘tripledemic’ traffic

PEORIA (25 News Now) - UnityPoint Health’s urgent care clinics are seeing higher wait times and traffic, which they attribute to rising “tripledemic” cases. Many of the patients are suffering from symptoms of the three upper respiratory viruses: COVID-19, flu, and RSV. Dr. Jim Ausfahl of UnityPoint said the flu in particular is “cutting” through Peoria “with incredible speed.”
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - December 16, 2022

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Friday marked the last big Friday of high school basketball before holiday tournaments begin. In Mid-Illini action, Metamora defeats Pekin 60-44. The Redbirds were led by Tyler Mason, who had 23 points, and Ethan Kizer, who had 17 points including five three-pointers. Washington gets a big home win over East Peoria 52-45. Morton wins big over Limestone 62-28.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Police: Driver suffered seizure before hitting apartment building porch

UPDATE 4:03 P.M. - Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says the driver of a vehicle suffered a seizure before driving into the porch of an apartment building. Roth says damage to the building was very minor and the driver didn’t suffer any injuries from the impact. PEORIA (25 News...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wednesday night carjacking suspect arrested Thursday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say the person identified in connection with a Wednesday night carjacking has been arrested. Spokesperson Semone Roth says 24-year-old Patrick W. Meyer was identified and arrested Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated battery with a firearm. Police were called...
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy