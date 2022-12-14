ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

Fashion Photographer Corina Lecca Dies

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00wA9I_0jirwm8100

Fashion photographer Corina Lecca, who worked in tandem with her husband Dan for decades, has died at the age of 75.

She had been experiencing some discomfort and was at Nuvance Health Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York, at the time of her death on Tuesday, according to her son Sacha.

More from WWD

Plans for a tribute have not yet been discussed.

From the ’80s onward, the Leccas could be found in the photographers’ pit at the end of runways in New York and other fashion capitals. Her husband, who was also self-taught, was the first to venture into the field. Early on in her career, Corina Lecca worked for The New York Times but the majority of her career was spent shoulder-to-shoulder with her husband. He declined comment until a later time.

For many in the fashion crowd, the Leccas were an inseparable duo. From her son’s perspective, she was “very patient and more of a saint,” who provided the public face of the family business. Before forging into magazine publishing, Sacha Lecca, who is now Rolling Stone’s deputy photo editor, had a stint pitching in to help his parents during hectic fashion weeks.

That up-close view revealed their respective styles as well as a divide-and-conquer approach, with the husband-and-wife team stationed in different spots at the end of a designer’s runway . Unlike other photographers, they preferred to overshoot so that they covered everything. Sometimes one would focus on full-length runway shots, and the other would zoom in on accessories or other details.

Such tight quarters and togetherness would be too much for many couples, but not for them. As for why, their son said, “It would be the same answer, if you had asked, ‘Why a couple could have such a great marriage for 53 or 54 years?’ The thing is it was really an extension of their lives and the way that they worked. They loved what they did. They each had their strengths and they balanced each other very well.”

Born in Berkeley, California, to a father who was in the Foreign Service, and an artistic and eclectic mother, Corina Lecca had two sisters. Growing up, the family lived in different cities, including Washington, D.C., and Bangkok, due to her father’s role.

As a young woman she traveled to Romania to visit one of her sisters, who was there at the time. During that trip, she met her future husband, who was born in the country. Thunderstruck upon meeting, the couple had an abbreviated courtship, with neither about to be dissuaded from marriage. At that time, Dan Lecca performed in a popular Bulgarian band, Coral. Years later, when the couple’s twins Sacha and Samantha were born in a London hospital (the preferred location for quality care versus a Bucharest one) Dan Lecca got the news of their arrival while backstage at a performance.

Early in their marriage the Leccas lived in Rome for a stretch before putting down roots in the U.S., in Queens, New York. Italian was among the languages spoken by the multilingual couple. Shooting fashion runways around the globe, they were part of a pack of a few hundred photographers who specialized in this type of coverage, and hopscotched from one city to the next. They excelled in the medium before influencers and bloggers proliferated. “It was a very specific and unique cadre of fashion runway photographers,” Sacha Lecca said.

Their commitment level was so intent that the couple routinely hit runway shows that they had not been hired for, because they believed in the work that those — sometimes unheralded — designers were doing. “Often their presence would be an indicator that there was something special happening [there],” Sacha Lecca said. “They knew the industry so well. I was always impressed by how they could navigate the industry so well. I think that’s why they have lasted so long [in it].”

Fern Mallis, who watched the Leccas in action at the New York Fashion Week during her years at the CFDA, described them Wednesday as the godmother and godfather of the photographers’ pit. Small, but strong, Corina Lecca impressed Mallis with how she could trudge the heavy equipment from one show to the next season-after-season. “There was no one nicer or kinder.” Mallis said.

Having pitched in editing their runway photos here and there, he said while runway photography seems like it should be easy enough, it’s not. What struck him was “just how rare it would be for his parents to miss a moment or a look,” he said, adding that his mother had a knack for capturing the nuances, whether that be a model’s hand gesture or how she motioned her head. “Sometimes that makes the difference between a very suitable image of a model on a runway and a more elegant photograph that can stand on its own.”

Accustomed to having been knee-deep in work, Corina Lecca still made a point of keeping up with current events, fashion trends and reading avidly, with mysteries by Agatha Christie and Patricia Cornwell being favorites. Along with maintaining an up-to-the-minute fashion sense, she was also open to being introduced to new music. A few years back she attended a punk music festival in the woods of upstate New York with her son and “she had a blast.”

Predeceased by her two sisters, Lecca is survived by her husband, and their son and daughter, who is a director and producer as well as a partner at Polo Grounds Films.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu on ‘Aggressive’ American Women’s Business Fashion Compared to the French at ‘Emily in Paris’ Season Three Premiere

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu arrived on the French Consulate red carpet for the season three premiere of “Emily in Paris,” giving a lesson on how to wear a cape. In honor of the latest season of the show, where she plays the character Sylvie, Leroy-Beaulieu wore a black dress ruched at the waist with a thigh-high slit and an asymmetrical cape by Alexandre Vauthier Couture. She coordinated the look with black stockings and black fur trim heeled sandals. She accessorized with an arrow-shaped earring and two rings.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren Sanchez, Lori Harvey & More...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

What You Need to Know About Kate Middleton’s 2022 ‘Together at Christmas’ Carol Service

The holidays are here, and the British royals are helping bring in the season. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, held her second annual Christmas carol service, “Together at Christmas,” at Westminster Abbey in London on Thursday night. The holiday special will be televised on Christmas Eve. The event marked Middleton’s first service since she ascended to the title of Princess of Wales. The service was dedicated to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the values she held dear, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others.More from WWDBaby2Baby Holiday Toys & Basics Distribution Launch 2022 With Lauren...
News Breaking LIVE

"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Robb Report

This Rare 1981 John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Will Be Auctioned Off for Charity

On December 8, 1980—just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building—John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into his home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a clothed Ono on their bed appeared on the January 22,...
NEW YORK STATE
TODAY.com

Enormous aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts in dramatic video

An aquarium in Berlin housing nearly 1,500 fish burst on Friday, Dec. 16, sending hundreds of thousands of gallons of water, glass and debris into a busy street in the German capital, authorities said. The DomAquaree complex, which includes a hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants, was flooded with water...
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Musician Dies

Latin Grammy Award-winning Cuban musician Pablo Milanés has died at the age of 79, NBC News reports. Milanés, who helped to create the "nueva trova" movement in Cuba, reportedly died earlier this week in Madrid, Spain.
The Independent

Melissa Newman on why her father, screen star Paul Newman, would have hated social media

Melissa Newman looks uncannily like her mother, the late actress Joanne Woodward, the blonde hair, striking features and innate confidence shining through.Her white T-shirt is etched with the face of her father, screen legend Paul Newman, although the signature underneath the face is nothing like his, she says, laughing.On a whistle-stop tour to promote his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life Of An Ordinary Man, Melissa, known as Lissy, the middle daughter of Newman and Woodward, explains that more than 10 years after he died from lung cancer aged 83 in 2008, the family discovered unpublished interviews and transcripts...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Andrei Tapalaga

The Man With the Longest Nose in Human History

The freak show performer with the largest nose in the world was given a spot in the Guinness Book of Records, and a wax replica of his head can be found in the Ripley's Believe It or Not Museum. He had an unidentified ailment that produced his 20 cm large nose and the intellectual retardation that began at age five. Thomas Wedders, sometimes known as Thomas Wadhouse, was double humorous since he was seen as a freak and an imbecile.
Variety

Mickey Kuhn, ‘Gone With the Wind’ Actor, Dies at 90

Mickey Kuhn, a former child actor and the last surviving cast member of the 1939 film “Gone With The Wind,” died at the age of 90 on Nov. 20, 2022, at a hospice facility in Naples, Florida, his wife confirmed to Variety. In the classic film, Kuhn played Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes, played by Leslie Howard and Olivia de Havilland, respectively. The latter’s death in 2020 left Kuhn as the film’s last surviving credited cast member until his death on Sunday. Kuhn’s acting career was at its height in the 1930s and 1940s, when he appeared such...
NAPLES, FL
WWD

WWD

43K+
Followers
29K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy