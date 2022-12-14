ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake PD seeks 16-year-old runaway

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Friday night posted an alert for a 16-year-old who has fled custody from state authorities. Under the headline ‘Runaway,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced a search for 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones in a 9 p.m. post on social media.
SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns

KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
Bevy busted for alleged $100 million in online fraud in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily)– Multiple suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for their alleged participation in $100 million worth of fraud tied to the sale of dietary supplements. Eight of the nine were Utahns indicted in a fraudulent online scheme...
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman. Herriman Police Sgt. Josh Jennings said the rollover crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Mountain View Corridor near Real Vista Drive. The male driver...
House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay

HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
