Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Shops at Riverwoods in Provo is Decked Out For ChristmasS. F. MoriProvo, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Utah witness says hovering sphere moved against strong windsRoger MarshProvo, UT
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Related
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police announce drug arrest, tout improving crime rates in ‘focus patrol areas’
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 37-year-old man with a “suspicious driving pattern” and expired out-of-state license plates was arrested Friday after police allegedly found a distributable amount of methamphetamine hidden in his vehicle. Salt Lake City police issued a news release...
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Possible armed suspect sought in Rose Park Field area; residents asked to stay inside
Find an updated story here. SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are conducting a door-to-door search near Rose Park field for an aggravated assault suspect who may be armed. Police are asking area residents to remain in the houses and call...
Gephardt Daily
Police seek clues in 2016 killing of 20-year-old West Valley City man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — West Valley City police hope to revive investigation of a 2016 killing with help from the public. In a post to social media with the headline “We need your help,” the department recounted the Dec. 12, 2016 murder.
Gephardt Daily
South Salt Lake PD seeks 16-year-old runaway
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police Friday night posted an alert for a 16-year-old who has fled custody from state authorities. Under the headline ‘Runaway,” the South Salt Lake Police Department announced a search for 16-year-old Brynlee Starr Jones in a 9 p.m. post on social media.
Gephardt Daily
SLCPD: Fugitive taken into custody after SWAT operation overnight in Kearns
KEARNS, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive overnight in Kearns, a police statement says. The man in custody is 34-year-old Donald Zephry Woehler. On Friday, detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department’s Robbery and Violent Crimes...
Gephardt Daily
Salt Lake City police investigating group assault of Gateway employee on Black Friday
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police asked for help Friday identifying a group of people who attacked an employee at a downtown shopping center on Black Friday. Salt Lake City police said the group of at least eight people, possibly teenagers, assaulted a 38-year-old...
Gephardt Daily
Three children recovered, 2 adults arrested 8 months after Amber Alert issued in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three at-risk children have been recovered and two adults arrested eight months after an Amber Alert was issued in Salt Lake City. The incident is being investigated as an abduction by a parent who had been ordered to give...
Gephardt Daily
Orem police: Man fatally shot by officers after threatening to kill self, family member
OREM, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man was shot and killed by Orem police Saturday after a call came to dispatch saying he was armed and threatening himself and a family member, an OPD news release says. Police were dispatched at about 12:05 a.m. to the...
Gephardt Daily
Bevy busted for alleged $100 million in online fraud in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily)– Multiple suspects were indicted by a federal grand jury in Utah for their alleged participation in $100 million worth of fraud tied to the sale of dietary supplements. Eight of the nine were Utahns indicted in a fraudulent online scheme...
Gephardt Daily
1 killed in single-vehicle rollover on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman
HERRIMAN, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 29-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman. Herriman Police Sgt. Josh Jennings said the rollover crash occurred about 4:30 a.m. on Mountain View Corridor near Real Vista Drive. The male driver...
Gephardt Daily
House badly damaged, pet killed in early morning fire in Holladay
HOLLADAY, Utah, Dec. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified firefighters responded to a house fire on Holladay’s Wander Lane Saturday morning. The fire was reported at about 2:45 a.m., Unified Fire spokesman Kelly Bird told Gephardt Daily. “The caller said there were flames coming out the windows, and...
Gephardt Daily
Update: Taylorsville shooting now being investigated as drug deal, attempted robbery
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a shooting that resulted in a car crash Thursday in Taylorsville likely stemmed from a botched drug deal or attempted robbery, not a road-rage incident. Reports from witnesses initially led Taylorsville police to investigate the afternoon shooting and crash...
Gephardt Daily
Taylorsville police: Man shot in head in road-rage incident expected to survive; roadway reopened
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Dec. 15, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dispatch fielded multiple calls just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday regarding a car crash, shots fired and a possible road range incident, all reported in the same area of Taylorsville. “We got multiple calls,” Sgt. Jake Hill, Taylorsville Police, told Gephardt Daily....
Comments / 0