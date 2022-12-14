ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sevier County, TN

supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
knoxvilledailysun.com

Recovery effort underway near The Sinks

GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
TOWNSEND, TN
WDEF

Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge

TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
TELLICO PLAINS, TN
wvlt.tv

Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling

Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill

Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels

The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR

