10Investigates: Knoxville-based solar company 'downsizing due to major issues' with parts from supplier
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — George Purdy always dreamed of being free of $400-a-month electric bills. That's what drew the military veteran to Solar Titan USA in the summer of 2020. He wishes he hadn't made the $26,000 investment for his Blount County home. "I'm paying $200 a month for the...
WBIR
Old Sevier Holiday Market in Knoxville
People got some Christmas shopping done at the Old Sevier Holiday Market. It was held at Hi-Wire Brewing and had over 40 vendors in attendance.
Knox County reports two-thirds of people in area can't afford to be a homeowner
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Note: This article was updated on Dec. 16 to correct the spelling of Hancel to Hancen. Knox County leaders said that according to research, rises in the cost of living in Knox County have caused homelessness to spike across the area. The KnoxHMIS system, which...
supertalk929.com
Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified
A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
knoxvilledailysun.com
Recovery effort underway near The Sinks
GATLINBURG, TN -- Around 3:40 p.m. on Friday, December 16 Great Smoky Mountains National Park dispatch received a call that a 61-year-old man had disappeared underwater while kayaking above The Sinks and did not resurface. NPS rangers, along with emergency personnel from Townsend Fire Department and Blount Special Operations Response...
4 of the most scenic fishing spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee's favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish.
Search efforts continue for missing father in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It's been over a month since David Brett McAfee's loved ones last heard his voice. The 31-year-old father is reported missing and was last seen in late October in Jefferson City. A group of search and rescue teams, led by McAfee's mother, Melissa Gumm, went...
WDEF
Movement on Bald River Falls replacement bridge
TELLICO PLAINS, Tennessee (WDEF) – The project keeps getting pushed back. But now the U.S. Forest Service has put the wheels in motion to replace the Bald River Falls Bridge. They have awarded the contract for building the replacement bridge and tearing down the old one. The original bridge...
Blount Co. Commissioners vote to amend Blount Memorial Hospital's charter
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — The Blount County Commission voted to appoint Susanne Davis to the Blount Memorial Hospital board of directors Thursday, 15-3 with one person abstaining from the vote. Davis will serve until December 2024, according to the resolution. She is filling Clarence Williams' seat, who was previously...
CEO of KUB visits customer who switched to 'World's Fastest Internet' for instant feedback
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The CEO of the Knoxville Utilities Board, Gabriel Bolas, visited a customer on Friday who had just signed up for fiber internet services through the utility company. He said he was hoping to get instant feedback on the services, and he said that teams at KUB...
wvlt.tv
Former convicts get second chances thanks to Knoxville trucking company
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville trucking company, is giving a second chance to some inmates just released from Tennessee state prisons. Jim Peters, the president at TLD Logistics, explains how its ‘Changing Lanes’ program is helping better the lives of former inmates. “These are people that have...
wvlt.tv
Ben tracks two big rounds of cold - and perhaps some snow falling
Edward Kelley and Austin Carter reportedly planned attacks on law enforcement who participated in the investigation in the Jan. 6 riots. Knoxville Police Department officers are searching for Jomo Berry, who is wanted for several attempted murder charges. ‘Deeply a part of Zoo Knoxville’ | Iconic rhino euthanized after health...
Found wedding ring at Dairy Queen returned to rightful owner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: The ring has been returned to its rightful owner!. Carl Foust, the owner of the ring, watched the 11 o'clock news on WBIR Saturday night and saw the announcement of his missing ring. He contacted James Nixon and was elated!. Nixon and his wife delivered...
wvlt.tv
Morristown animal shelter asking for help after parvovirus outbreak
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society asked for the public’s help after they had a litter of puppies test positive for the parvovirus. The shelter has been closed since Thursday following positive tests for the virus. On Saturday, more puppies started to show symptoms. “We need...
Knoxville-to-Dallas flight diverted to Nashville for possible maintenance problem
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville-to-Dallas flight was diverted Friday morning to Nashville because of a possible maintenance problem, an airline spokesman said. American Airlines Flight 9785 departed Knoxville about 8:20 a.m. Friday, according to the spokesman. After becoming airborne the A320 jet reached an altitude of 38,000 feet, according...
WATE
TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill
Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year its come up- it failed. That's not stopping Democratic lawmakers who plan to file cannabis access legislation again. TN Democrats propose Cannabis Access Bill. Cannabis legalization has been debated in Tennessee's legislature several times, but every year...
Inspection finds Morristown bakery using paintbrushes in food preparation
From bread being tossed to employees using paint brushes in the kitchen, a Morristown bakery failed its recent health inspection. The inspector checked off more than a dozen health violations in the report.
WATE
TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels
The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
Firefighters knock down West Knoxville apartment fire
Knoxville Fire crews quickly knocked down a West Knoxville apartment fire early Friday.
6 free things to do in East Tennessee Dec. 16-18
Winter is here and East Tennessee has seen the change in weather and that means some new opportunities to take on free activities indoors.
WBIR
