pix11.com
NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah
NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night. Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ. Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold...
pix11.com
Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic
It’s especially scary for parents who are having trouble getting hands on medicine for their young children. Mom Jennifer Maggio said she watched in anguish as her 1-year-old son Salvatore suffered in pain from an ear infection. Medicine shortage worries NYC moms amid tridemic. It’s especially scary for parents...
pix11.com
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ
Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Look for bright sunshine and unseasonably cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Brooklyn firefighter honored at...
pix11.com
Singing UTOG driver in NYC brings joy to passengers
Karill Derosiers is a singing driver whose passion for '80s music spills over into his job, delighting passengers in New York City all day and night. Singing UTOG driver in NYC brings joy to passengers. Karill Derosiers is a singing driver whose passion for '80s music spills over into his...
New Yorkers urged to mask up again, but what’s the right mask?
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise. More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, […]
pix11.com
4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY
The Prospect Lefferts Gardens Apartment building's top floor started spitting out fire around 5:30 p.m. FDNY said they were able to get the fire under control in under three hours, around 8 p.m. There were four people with minor injuries, including one firefighter. 4 injured in Brooklyn fire: FDNY. The...
pix11.com
Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ
Tolls hikes at bridges and tunnels run by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey are set, going up a dollar across the board. The Port Authority Board voted unanimously to approve the increases Thursday night. Tolls rising at bridges, tunnels between NY, NJ. Tolls hikes at bridges...
pix11.com
Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend in NY, NJ
The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around. Partly sunny skies and cold blustery winds this weekend …. The sun returns, but the chill and wind will stick around. Woman stabbed to death inside Midtown women’s shelter: …. A woman was stabbed to death inside a...
pix11.com
Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before Hanukkah
With just two days until the start of Hanukkah, the New York Jewish community is preparing to celebrate this eight-day festival of lights with gifts, songs and food. But because of a rise in antisemitic attacks, there is concern and caution. Antisemitic attacks in New York City right before …
pix11.com
Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, family says
Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student who was studying abroad in France and went missing two days after Thanksgiving, has turned up alive in Spain, according to his father. Missing NY college student found alive in Spain, …. Kenneth DeLand, Jr., the upstate New York college student...
Living Alone At 21 In New York City: 6 Months Later
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. I have been living on the Island *do you know where Manhattan is? Yea! It’s on an island!*
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment
In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
pix11.com
FDNY firefighter won’t survive 20-foot fall at Brooklyn firehouse: officials
NEW YORK (PIX11) – An FDNY firefighter is not expected to survive a serious head injury he sustained in a 20-foot fall at his Brooklyn firehouse earlier this week, officials announced on Friday. William Moon, 47, fell on Monday just before noon while preparing for a fire drill at...
norwoodnews.org
Fordham Manor: Search for Missing Woman, 39
The NYPD is seeking the public’s help locating a person reported missing on Friday, Dec. 16, who lives in Fordham Manor. It was reported to police that Esmeralda Tejada, 39, of 2609 Briggs Avenue, Bronx, NY was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 15, at approximately 8 a.m. inside her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, Hispanic, weighs around 180 pounds and has a heavy build. She was last seen wearing a red sweater, gray skirt and black sneakers.
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City
NEW YORK, NY – A fake cop got violent when his police impersonation routine went south during an attempted robbery. On December 11th, two men met near 21st Avenue and 83rd Street in Brooklyn to complete an online sale transaction at around 5:35 pm. During the transaction, the buyer claimed to be a police officer and assaulted the 29-year-old seller, punching him in the face. The police impersonator then robbed the victim and fled the scene. NYPD detectives released a video of the incident and are asking the public to assist in identifying the assailant. The post Fake cop punches man he was trying to scam in New York City appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
pix11.com
Potential white Christmas in New York City; wintery mix will end the week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly day in and around the five boroughs as the Big Apple began drying out after a two-day rain event. Central Park checked in with an afternoon high of 44 degrees, the tenth day in a row in which temperatures were at or below average. The day started on a bright note, but many clouds mixed in the afternoon.
