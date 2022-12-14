ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police need help identifying four people suspected of fraud

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Eastern Berks Regional Police Department is asking for help in identifying two female and two male suspects. Police believe the suspects used forged Skill game winner receipts at a Boyertown convenience store to fraudulently claim thousands of dollars. A 2009 gray Honda Civic was being driven...
BOYERTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for package thief in Cumberland County

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Silver Spring Township are looking for a suspect they say stole packages off of a resident’s porch. According to police, shortly after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17, an unidentified man stole packages from the doorstep of a residence on the 100 block of Kensington Place in Mechanicsburg. The suspect then left in a dark-colored sedan.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
WGAL

Local tattoo shop trying to break records

A Lancaster business owner is hoping to make history this weekend. At Beautiful Sin, the doors opened for what the owners are hoping will be a record-breaking turnout. Christian Anavitate is hoping to complete nearly 900 tattoos over the next 24 hours. "We're gonna have a live DJ, and we're...
FOX 43

Three Lebanon car dealerships charged for title-washing

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office charged 30 people and 21 businesses for “title-washing” and re-titling stolen vehicles. The 21 businesses includes three in Lebanon County: Amatti Auto Sales LLC, Grig LLC and Newroad Motors LLC. All are located at the same property on N. 16th St. in Lebanon City.
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man wanted on assault, theft charges

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster man is wanted after he allegedly struck a person in the parking lot of a business on Sunday, Dec. 10. According to police, 30-year-old Joshua Tyler Shannon has been charged with aggravated assault, an accident involving death or personal injury, theft of services, and recklessly endangering another person.
LANCASTER, PA
orangeandbluepress.com

1987 Murder Case Gets An Elderly Woman For Husband’s Murder

Pennsylvania Woman Arrested For 1987 Murder of Husband After Goose Bite Claims Disprove. It was discovered that the blood from the elderly woman’s pajama didn’t originate from a goose bite, opposite to what she had stated, and she was arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with the shooting of her husband’s death in 1987.
MILLERSTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA
WGAL

Columbia man facing burglary charges, police say

A Columbia Borough man has been charged after police say two shops were burglarized. At 6:48 a.m. Friday, Columbia Borough Police were dispatched to the Smoke Shop in the 800 block of Lancaster Avenue for a reported burglary in progress. Police received reports a man was seen on the store...
COLUMBIA, PA
abc27.com

Police looking for man who allegedly owes company nearly $5,000

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for a man who owes a local company nearly $5,000. On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York City Police celebrate holiday season with Santa drive

YORK, Pa. — First responders in York City spread the holiday spirit on Friday night at York City Police Department's 2nd annual Santa Drive. It was a perfect event at a perfect time of the year that's all about bringing people together. "We wanted to bring that Santa Drive-by...
YORK, PA
Daily Voice

Teen On Meth Pointing BB Gun Caused Lockdowns At Multiple York County Schools: Police

Multiple schools in York County were locked down due to a teenager high on methamphetamine with a BB gun, authorities announced late on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The senior high, junior high, Pleasant View elementary school, and the Education Center were placed on lockdown on Tuesday, Dec. 13 around 12:05 p.m. according to a statement by Red Lion Area School District Superintendent Eric Wilson.
YORK COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

