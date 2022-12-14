Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.

NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO