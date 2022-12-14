Man facing numerous child sex crimes charges in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Henderson County man was arrested Tuesday on multiple child sex crimes charges.
The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said 25-year-old Christyan Alexander Garretson of Hendersonville was charged with 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation began after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding possible child sexual abuse.
Garretson was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center on $80,000 bond.
