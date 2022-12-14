ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craig, CO

Craig Daily Press

Health: MRH Infusion Center provides chemotherapy close to home

Memorial Regional Health’s Infusion Center is an important piece of the treatment puzzle for many Craig-area cancer patients. Those who need chemotherapy can have it done locally, saving them a two-and-a-half-hour drive each way to and from Grand Junction or Glenwood Springs. The Infusion Center is open from 8...
CRAIG, CO

