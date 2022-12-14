Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a man driving on the city’s east side reported someone allegedly pointed their gun at him in a fit of road rage. The man said he was driving just before 4 p.m. eastbound on Lien Road near the roundabout...
Police hope to identify suspect after shots fired overnight in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who fired shots in the 300 block of McKinley early Friday morning. According to police, officers responded to a shooting call in the area of McKinley and Jackson around 1:11 a.m, but found no injured persons, or damage to property. Then, at […]
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man last week at an apartment complex on Madison’s north side. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday by its Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting. Detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit also interviewed the suspect.
Fitchburg man charged after shooting, investigators still searching for involved car
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 29-year-old Fitchburg man had his initial appearance in court after allegedly shooting another man over Thanksgiving weekend, the Fitchburg Police Department said. Fitchburg Police said the defendant is facing charges of first degree reckless injury, felon in possession of a firearm and criminal damage to...
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER
We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
Police looking for person who vandalized UW Hillel Foundation, city property
Madison police are releasing surveillance images of a person they say was caught on camera spray-painting several locations across the city.
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
Man arrested in north Madison shooting
MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers
MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
Jefferson County Deputy injured after vehicle struck squad car
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck by a vehicle while in their squad car Sunday morning. At 5 a.m., a Deputy was assisting tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck from a median on Interstate 94, near County Road F. A vehicle traveling eastbound struck the Deputy’s squad car.
Woman recovering after being shot in Rockford on Thursday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a woman was shot Thursday on Ellen Avenue, near Summerdale Playground. The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. Police said the victim was expected to survive, but no information on her age, circumstances surrounding the shooting, or possible suspects in the crime, was given.
Westbound lanes of Highway 30 open at Fair Oaks Avenue after crash
UPDATE: All westbound lanes of Highway 30 were reopened at Fair Oaks Avenue just before 5:45 p.m. on Saturday. MADISON, Wis. — The westbound lanes of Highway 30 are blocked at Fair Oaks Avenue due to a crash. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. and injuries were reported at the scene. Madison police officers along with fire and EMS...
Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...
Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
