Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man reports having gun flashed at him in road rage incident

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department is investigating after a man driving on the city’s east side reported someone allegedly pointed their gun at him in a fit of road rage. The man said he was driving just before 4 p.m. eastbound on Lien Road near the roundabout...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have arrested the suspect accused of shooting a man last week at an apartment complex on Madison’s north side. In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said a 51-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday by its Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team in connection to the Dec. 9 shooting. Detectives with the department’s Violent Crime Unit also interviewed the suspect.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER

We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin police find man with outstanding OWI warrant passed out at Buffalo Wild Wings

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Wisconsin took a man with an outstanding 6th OWI warrant into custody after he was found passed out at a Buffalo Wild Wings. According to the Madison Police Department, officers were sent to a Buffalo Wild Wings to check on someone who was passed out at the bar. Authorities say the incident happened on December 12 around 6:20 p.m.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man arrested in north Madison shooting

MADISON, Wis. — Police have arrested a 51-year-old man who they said shot a 36-year-old man inside an apartment building on Madison’s north side last week. Officers arrested the man Wednesday on tentative charges of attempted first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His arrest came five days after he allegedly shot the victim inside the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Man arrested following disturbance at West Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a disturbance at West Towne Mall. Madison Police Department officers were called to the food court in the mall around 5 p.m. after the suspect and a woman started arguing. According to MPD, the man had bail conditions...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We ask our officers to abide by the laws’: Chief addresses arrests of Madison police officers

MADISON, Wis. — Three Madison police officers arrested over a two-week time span in November are still on nondisciplinary administrative leave and pending both criminal and internal investigations, Chief Shon Barnes said in an interview on Thursday. RELATED: Three Madison police employees on leave after arrests; one officer charged with battery, domestic abuse Barnes’ words are the first he’s said...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Jefferson County Deputy injured after vehicle struck squad car

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was struck by a vehicle while in their squad car Sunday morning. At 5 a.m., a Deputy was assisting tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck from a median on Interstate 94, near County Road F. A vehicle traveling eastbound struck the Deputy’s squad car.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Dane Co. man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -The Wisconsin Department of Justice canceled a Silver Alert Saturday evening for a Dane County man after he was found safe. 64-year-old Joseph Lumina was reported missing at around 6:45 p.m. Saturday. The Silver Alert was canceled about an hour later. Lumina had last been seen Saturday...
DANE COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...
WAUKESHA, WI
x1071.com

Cobb Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

A man from Cobb was arrested Wednesday after Iowa County authorities received a report of a disturbance on Elm Street in Cobb. An Iowa Sheriff’s Deputy responded to the scene. After an investigation, 42 year old Chad Adrian of Cobb was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct and Bail Jumping. He was booked in the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody. Adrian had been arrested for a 5th offense of OWI on December 3rd.
COBB, WI

