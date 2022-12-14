WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...

WAUKESHA, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO