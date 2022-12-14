Read full article on original website
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
Former Packers QB Says ‘No Thanks’ to Vikings
The Minnesota Vikings have two quarterbacks on the current roster and practice squad, Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens. Earlier this week, the Arizona Cardinals plucked QB3 David Blough from Minnesota’s practice squad after Kyler Murray was lost for the remainder of the season. So, the Vikings are apparently in...
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title
1 Forgotten Man Deserves Credit for NFC North Title. The heroes of the 2022 Vikings may be talked about for a long time, depending on how well the Vikings do in the postseason. No matter how far the Vikings go, the win against the Colts will be mentioned for decades whenever a team is down big. Most of the credit will certainly go to the two that are viewed as the builders of the team — Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell.
Insane Stat Highlights Jefferson’s Dominance
In 2020, the Vikings traded away superstar receiver Stefon Diggs and somehow upgraded the position because of the move. They got in exchange for Diggs the first-round pick of the Bills, pick 22 overall in the 2020 draft. That class was loaded with talent at the wideout position, a class highlighted by CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs.
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts
ESPN Was Not Impressed — At All — With Kirk Cousins vs. Colts. The Minnesota Vikings orchestrated the largest comeback in NFL history on Saturday, and quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t really have much to do with it, according to ESPN. Of course. Cousins slung 4 touchdown passes...
Former Vikings Pass Rusher Gets a Shot with AFC Playoff Team
Zach McCloud’s time in Minnesota was short-lived. He spent time with the team during the most recent offseason but didn’t make the final roster. Now, the former Vikings pass rusher gets a chance with an AFC playoff team. He’ll be on Tennessee’s practice squad. Originally, McCloud...
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title
Vikings Can Fix Mired Defense en Route to Division Title. In his first year as Vikings head coach, Kevin O’Connell has been the ultimate diplomat who does not publicly call out his coaches or players. That is until this week after the Vikings defense was gashed for over 400 yards in a fifth straight game.
Christian Darrisaw’s Return Is a Bigger Deal Than You Think
Not much went right for the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday at Ford Field. The defense was leaky again, there was an untimely turnover, and Kevin O’Connell was overthinking. Possibly most impactful on the ultimate result, however, was Minnesota’s complete inability to run the football. Although coaches and players alike would not make excuses, the lack of production has to be greatly attributed to the absences of Garrett Bradbury and Christian Darrisaw.
So, Is Kirk Cousins Back?
This 2022 season has been very uncharacteristic for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings, especially compared to the last couple of seasons. In both 2020 and 2021, Kirk Cousins was stellar, with an elite level PFF grade and efficiency stats, but the team’s success was not there as Minnesota missed the playoffs in both seasons.
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson
The ‘Other’ Important Race for Justin Jefferson. Through 14 weeks of the 2022 NFL season, Minnesota Vikings superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson has tallied 1,500 yards. He’s just 40 yards clear of Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill, and he’d love to chase down Calvin Johnson’s single-season record. Winning another race could help to accomplish all of those goals.
Is This the Vikings Big Breakout?
The Minnesota Vikings 10-3 record suggests they are a very good football team. But watching them play against the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys over the past couple of weeks may tell an entirely different story altogether. The reality is somewhere in between, but opportunity presents itself on Saturday. Squaring...
4 Vikings Deserved Game Ball after Historic Comeback
The Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history on Saturday. Down 33 at halftime, the team didn’t give up and gifted anyone in the stands and at home a memory for their lifetime. Kevin O’Connell handed out a bunch of game balls in his first season, as the team has already won 11 games. In a few instances, he gave every player in the locker room a ball. Who were the best players in the victory over the Colts and deserved to get one?
Vikings Ride Momentum to a Massive Victory
To understand, we must start at the beginning of the game. As the game was about to begin, you looked around and saw empty seats in every section. This game did not appear to be a high priority for people to attend. Nonetheless, as the Skol Chant began, the fans brought the most energy they could. However, this energy would be zapped almost immediately.
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler
Purple Rumor Mill: A New Speed Goblin, Mike Zimmer and Colorado, Dantzler. VikingsTerritory’s Purple Rumor Mill is a two-day chronicle each week. All the week’s rumors are lassoed and plopped in two spots — articles on Saturday and Sunday — for review. Today is the December 17th edition.
12 Snap Reactions after Vikings-Colts
From a suggestion by a reader, we continue our “snap reactions” weekly piece detailing thoughts and analysis after a Minnesota Vikings game. This will be off-the-cuff, a wee bit “random,” and hopefully insightful. The Vikings climbed to 11-3 atop the NFC North, winning the division for...
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?
How Would the Vikings Have Fared Against the Colts in Super Bowl 44?. It has been 46 years since the Minnesota Vikings last appeared in the Super Bowl. Three times they have come very close since (1987, 1998, and 2009). All three games were decided by one score. In 2009,...
