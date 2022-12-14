ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
GILBERT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash

PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
GILBERT, AZ
ABC 15 News

Gilbert officer's 'trick' raises questions about drivers' rights

[Correction: A video originally posted with this report identified the wrong officer. The Gilbert Police Department has multiple officers with the same last name. The video has been updated.]. During a roadside DUI investigation, Gilbert police officer Andrew Templeton had a “trick” up his sleeve. Templeton had just...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
TUCSON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people

PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
SUN CITY, AZ

