"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 MonthsGreyson FGilbert, AZ
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
Texas Based Taco Restaurant Opens New Location in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Person in custody accused of killing man during a car sale in Phoenix
Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue Friday night.
Suspect involved in shooting outside Amazon warehouse had 'jealousy' issues, Chandler police say
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The shooter who opened fire outside an Amazon warehouse in Chandler Wednesday morning did not know the victim he allegedly shot, police said. Jacob Murphy is suspected of shooting an Amazon contract worker in the parking...
AZFamily
Man dead after alleged shooting during private vehicle sale in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is dead after an apparent shooting during a private vehicle sale on Friday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they got a call reporting an injured person near McDowell Road and 45th Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Officers found David Navidad-Parra, 27, lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
12news.com
Man shot and killed while taking car for a test drive in Phoenix
A Phoenix man was shot and killed Saturday while taking his car for a test drive with a prospective buyer. Here's what we know.
AZFamily
Man, infant dead after car crash in Arizona
Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb's son, grandchild killed in Gilbert car crash. Both were passengers in a car that was involved in a T-bone crash near the intersection of Elliot Road and Cole Drive around 3:45 p.m. on Friday. Judge rules in lawsuit that Kari Lake can inspect ballots. Updated:...
fox10phoenix.com
I-17 reopens in north Phoenix after serious crash
PHOENIX - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 have reopened at Union Hills Drive after a serious crash Saturday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Transportation. Troopers said multiple people were seriously hurt and that several cars were involved, but no other details were released about the collision. The...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
The power of people: Donations flood in after viral TikTok shows 82-year-old Walmart greeter in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — When things in life seem too good to be true, they often are. “My life has been up and down up and down," Carman said as she laughed. “They say these are the golden years and I say what’s golden about 'em?”. When...
AZFamily
Man accused of shoplifting nearly $2K worth of Legos, bedding from Chandler Target
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An alleged shoplifter is facing charges after police say he stole nearly $2,000 worth of Legos and bedding from a Chandler Target. Police received a call from Target Loss Prevention after 51-year-old Luis Sanchez Jourert reportedly stole Legos and two bedding sets in several incidents from August to October from a store near Frye Road and Chandler Village Drive.
Police: Driver intentionally crashed into car with 2 kids in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, Ariz. — A Valley man is facing multiple felony charges after he allegedly crashed his car Thursday night into another vehicle that had two child passengers and then attacked their father. Jesse Michael Scott, 36, allegedly admitted to intentionally rear-ending a car because he wanted to "kill" its...
AZFamily
Suspect dead; one hospitalized after shooting at Amazon warehouse in Chandler
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a suspect is dead and another man is fighting for his life at the hospital after a shooting broke out at an Amazon warehouse in Chandler early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to initial reports of a shooting just after 9:30 a.m. at...
AZFamily
22-year-old man and infant killed in crash in Gilbert; truck driver arrested
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 22-year-old man and a baby are dead after a T-bone crash in Gilbert on Friday. It happened just after 3:45 p.m. According to police, a woman was driving a red Toyota Corolla on Elliot Road, trying to turn left near Cole Drive, which is just west of Recker Road. She apparently turned in front of a pickup truck driver, who slammed into her car. The man and baby inside the Corolla died. The Corolla driver was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Amazon worker shot, colleague returns fire killing suspect outside Arizona facility: Police
CHANDLER, Ariz. — An Amazon contract worker was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a gunman allegedly opened fire at an Amazon facility in Arizona Wednesday, according to police. The alleged gunman was shot and killed by a second Amazon contract worker who returned fire, investigators said. The incident occurred...
ABC 15 News
Gilbert officer's 'trick' raises questions about drivers' rights
[Correction: A video originally posted with this report identified the wrong officer. The Gilbert Police Department has multiple officers with the same last name. The video has been updated.]. During a roadside DUI investigation, Gilbert police officer Andrew Templeton had a “trick” up his sleeve. Templeton had just...
AZFamily
One year later, Phoenix police officer continues road to recovery
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Phoenix police officer continues his recovery one year after being shot multiple times during a search for a suspicious person. Now Officer Tyler Moldovan and his wife, Chelsea, are discussing the ordeal and how he’s improving each day against all odds. “It’s just...
Officers find convicted murderer with "sheet around his neck"
Convicted murderer Joseph Harris is dead after correctional officers recently found him in his cell with a "sheet around his neck."
KOLD-TV
Pet store operator agrees to pay restitution after fraud investigation
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix-based pet retailer has agreed to change its business practices and pay restitution after the Arizona Attorney General’s Office investigated the company for alleged violations of the Consumer Fraud Act. Companion Pets, Inc. agreed to pay $120,000 to the state, which will...
ABC 15 News
Phoenix approves shipping container project to house unsheltered people
PHOENIX — Shipping containers will soon be used to provide housing for some unsheltered people in the Phoenix area. A spokesperson for the City of Phoenix told ABC15 that the city council approved a shelter contract with Steel & Spark this week. Officials say the non-congregate units will provide...
fox10phoenix.com
City of Phoenix documents identify man who owns unauthorized sculptures that were put up near 'The Zone'
We now know the name of a man who owns a number of dinosaur sculptures that have been erected in a part of Central Phoenix known as 'The Zone,' where a number of homeless people congregate. City of Phoenix officials have said the sculptures are not authorized to be there.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
