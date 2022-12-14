Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Best Neighbourhoods in Pittsburgh For Young ProfessionalsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Eagles news: Nick Sirianni keeps impressing, Odell Beckham Jr. now wanted
History has a way of repeating itself. Once upon a time, many, many moons ago, the Philadelphia Eagles were looking to change course. Chip Kelly was out. Doug Pederson replaced him, and a man who Philly was criticized for hiring led the Birds to a Super Bowl win in his second season… Then, he was replaced. Just five years and six days after hiring Doug, Philly was introducing his replacement, a young man by the name of Nick Sirianni.
Steelers backup Marcus Allen commits dumbest penalty of the season (Video)
Pittsburgh Steelers backup linebacker Marcus Allen committed the most dumbfounding penalty of 2022, which led to points scored by the Carolina Panthers. When it comes to the NFL, there are bound to be some penalties that can be debated. Just look at the calls in the epic Minnesota Vikings-Indianapolis Colts game on Saturday. But then there are penalties in which fans will question what that player was thinking.
Everything Bill Belichick said about insane Patriots last-second defeat
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick pointed to “too many mistakes” to explain New England’s jaw-dropping loss to the Raiders on the final play. No one could have predicted how the Patriots would lose to the Raiders on Sunday. But you could have predicted how Bill Belichick would react to the loss.
Raiders radio call invokes Hanukkah miracle after improbable win over Patriots (Video)
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled off arguably one of the more improbable wins in NFL history, picking off a lateral to defeat the New England Patriots. As one would imagine, the Las Vegas Raiders radio call courtesy of Jason Horowitz was just as impressive. The greater the moment, the better...
Giants vs. Commanders Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Sunday Night Football
Same game parlays are built for prime time football. It's the only football game we'll be watching at the time, so why not have a little bit of fun? Of course, parlays are always tough to hit, so I'd recommend risking less than you'd wager on a normal bet. The...
Bucs Twitter eviscerates team as Tampa Bay self-destructs in second half
Once again, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are falling hard and beating themselves, letting a 14-point lead slip away in a single quarter. It’s a challenge to describe what Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans have been witness to against the Cincinnati Bengals, but USA Today’s Luke Easterling put it rather succinctly.
Eagles Super Bowl hopes just took another leap
The Philadelphia Eagles are on their way to the playoffs, and if you take any stock into statistical projections, have incredible Super Bowl odds, too. The Philadelphia Eagles continue to win. Their Week 15 road victory over the Chicago Bears looked a little shaky at times, but the Birds came out on top, 25-20. With that, they improve to 13-1.
FanSided
301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0