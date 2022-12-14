Read full article on original website
Missing U.S. student Ken DeLand found in Spain
A U.S. student who went missing last month while studying abroad in France was found alive in Spain, his family and officials said Friday.
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Dutch expected to apologise for 250 years of slavery
The Netherlands looks set Monday to finally embark on a path leading to a formal apology for its tainted 250-year history of slavery. Slavery was formally abolished in Suriname and other Dutch-held lands on July 1, 1863, but the practice only really ended in 1873 after a 10-year "transition" period.
UK set for ruling on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda
UK high court judges were on Monday due to rule on challenges to the British government's controversial policy of deporting migrants and asylum-seekers to Rwanda. In the UK, one court challenge was brought by individual asylum-seekers, the PCS union whose members would have to implement the removals, and migrant support groups Care4Calais and Detention Action.
'It wasn't an easy decision' - Woakes on sacrificing IPL chance for the Ashes
Skipping IPL 2023 gives him the opportunity to play county cricket and push for a Test recall
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When about 100 Russian troops rolled into Kherson's Lilac Park on the morning of March 1, Oleh Shornik was one of about 20 lightly armed Ukrainian volunteers who didn't stand a chance against them. Ukraine's military was nowhere to be seen, and Russian troops in...
Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing
BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A thunderous crush of soil and debris killed 21 people at a campground in Malaysia on Friday, and rescuers dug through the mud in the night for another 12 who were feared buried in the landslide. More than 90 people were sleeping on an...
