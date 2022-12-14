ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims

Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
AFP

Dutch expected to apologise for 250 years of slavery

The Netherlands looks set Monday to finally embark on a path leading to a formal apology for its tainted 250-year history of slavery. Slavery was formally abolished in Suriname and other Dutch-held lands on July 1, 1863, but the practice only really ended in 1873 after a 10-year "transition" period.
AFP

UK set for ruling on plan to deport migrants to Rwanda

UK high court judges were on Monday due to rule on challenges to the British government's controversial policy of deporting migrants and asylum-seekers to Rwanda. In the UK, one court challenge was brought by individual asylum-seekers, the PCS union whose members would have to implement the removals, and migrant support groups Care4Calais and Detention Action.
Aspen Daily News

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — When about 100 Russian troops rolled into Kherson's Lilac Park on the morning of March 1, Oleh Shornik was one of about 20 lightly armed Ukrainian volunteers who didn't stand a chance against them. Ukraine's military was nowhere to be seen, and Russian troops in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Aspen Daily News

Landslide at Malaysia campground kills 21, leaves 12 missing

BATANG KALI, Malaysia (AP) — A thunderous crush of soil and debris killed 21 people at a campground in Malaysia on Friday, and rescuers dug through the mud in the night for another 12 who were feared buried in the landslide. More than 90 people were sleeping on an...

Comments / 0

Community Policy