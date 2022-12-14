ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn

By Darla Miles via
ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OCV7s_0jirvO6U00

New York City officials have revealed their preliminary designs to fix a crumbling one-and-a-half stretch of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

The Department of Transportation wants public feedback on three proposals a the section of the roadway in Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo.

"We are ready for a new BQE, New York City is ready for it and we are certainly ready for it in this neighborhood," said Executive Director of Bay Ridge Community Development Center Bibi Esahack.

The city is responsible for a 1.5-mile stretch from Sands Street to Atlantic Avenue and has engaged more than a dozen community stakeholders like Bay Ridge Community Development in its plan to redesign the section of highway -- possibly widening it to three lanes in each direction.

"When I talk to local businesses here, they say look if there's a widening of the BQE, we might get our deliveries quicker," Esahack said.

While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.

"We have an incredible opportunity to rebuild this decrepit old infrastructure and we need to get it right," said Lara Birnback with the Brooklyn Heights Association. "The BHA really believes that the BQE needs a smaller and greener footprint."

The city is looking to fast-track the project and start construction in the next five years, but there will be plenty opportunity for public hearings and comments beginning in February 2023.

"Now is the time to think big. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a BQE for the 21st century and transform an environmental and aesthetic nightmare into a dream come true for our city," said Mayor Eric Adams. "This is just step one. But these concepts push the boundaries and fully explore what is possible for BQE Central, and we are excited to hear from New Yorkers as we determine which one will become a reality."

MORE NEWS: How to tell the difference between RSV, flu and COVID-19

The "tripledemic" of flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases are on the rise this holiday season, leaving many wondering which virus they've caught. Here's how to tell the difference:

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo,
terms of use apply.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily News

Will Adams’ post-COVID blueprint for NYC work in Midtown? New Yorkers: Fuhgeddaboudit

Picture this: You live in a transformed Midtown. After a long day of working from home, you decide to step outside. You stroll out of your apartment onto a packed city street, and, feeling snackish, head to your corner deli to grab a sandwich. You weave through throngs of people — tourists, ugh — and make your way, chopped cheese in hand, to a new outdoor plaza. You find a seat next to a ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials

A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

You’ll be paying more to cross into New York next year

NEW YORK - Paying more to cross into New York City. Toll hikes at Port Authority of New York and New Jersey crossings have been approved for next year as part of its 2023 budget, basing the decision on inflation. Here are the increases. E-ZPass tolls during off-peak hours will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Anita Durairaj

A stubborn tenant was given an insane amount of money to leave his rent-controlled apartment

In New York, a luxury residential condominium known as 15 Central Park West is known as the "Tower of Power" because of its extremely wealthy and influential residents. The luxury condo was constructed from 2005 to 2008 and was built on the site of the Mayflower Hotel and adjacent vacant lots. The Mayflower hotel was demolished to make way for the luxury condo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul & Adams’ ‘vision’ for post-COVID New York gets it almost entirely wrong

No cheers for Mayor Eric Adams and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s “shared vision” for a post-COVID-19 New York City, which they touted at an Association for a Better New York event this week.Their assessment of the city’s current troubled economic situation under-plays the most critical issue: unchecked crime. Their prescriptions for change are vague, quixotic and mostly toothless. And though it’s nice to know they’re (supposedly) on the same page about not soaking the rich with more taxes, most of the other pages they share are wrong. They relied on a report titled “Making New York Work For Everyone,” reflecting the efforts of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The development along Richmond Terrace, from St. George to Mariners Harbor, doesn’t reflect the wants or needs of the community, residents told the Advance/SILive.com. Current zoning regulations are preventing “wanted development,” like supermarkets and small businesses, from being built and are allowing multiple storage...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island Home of the Week: Open living spaces, top-of-the-line kitchen, Todt Hill, $2.35M

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — According to the listing on siborrealtors.com, this all-brick custom colonial nested atop Todt Hill at 11 Cromwell Circle is priced at $2,349,000. The prestigious 2004 home offers four beds, five baths and a two-car garage. The living area of the home totals up to a 4,800-square-foot space, comprising a little more than half of the spacious 8,120-square-foot lot.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy