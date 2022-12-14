NYC reveals preliminary plan to fix crumbling section of BQE in Brooklyn

New York City officials have revealed their preliminary designs to fix a crumbling one-and-a-half stretch of the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

The Department of Transportation wants public feedback on three proposals a the section of the roadway in Brooklyn Heights and Dumbo.

"We are ready for a new BQE, New York City is ready for it and we are certainly ready for it in this neighborhood," said Executive Director of Bay Ridge Community Development Center Bibi Esahack.

The city is responsible for a 1.5-mile stretch from Sands Street to Atlantic Avenue and has engaged more than a dozen community stakeholders like Bay Ridge Community Development in its plan to redesign the section of highway -- possibly widening it to three lanes in each direction.

"When I talk to local businesses here, they say look if there's a widening of the BQE, we might get our deliveries quicker," Esahack said.

While design concepts include innovative pedestrian and bicycle upgrades, some Brooklyn residents don't support the project right now.

"We have an incredible opportunity to rebuild this decrepit old infrastructure and we need to get it right," said Lara Birnback with the Brooklyn Heights Association. "The BHA really believes that the BQE needs a smaller and greener footprint."

The city is looking to fast-track the project and start construction in the next five years, but there will be plenty opportunity for public hearings and comments beginning in February 2023.

"Now is the time to think big. We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a BQE for the 21st century and transform an environmental and aesthetic nightmare into a dream come true for our city," said Mayor Eric Adams. "This is just step one. But these concepts push the boundaries and fully explore what is possible for BQE Central, and we are excited to hear from New Yorkers as we determine which one will become a reality."

