Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Lionel Messi’s Wife Antonela Roccuzzo Gives Argentina’s World Cup Jersey High-low Twists in Chanel, Zara and Louis Vuitton in Qatar
With the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar set for Sunday, the sporting event is not only the biggest soccer competition globally but has been the hub of some festive style moments. With Argentina and France in the final, model Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Argentine football...
CBS Sports
World Cup: Lionel Messi vs. Cristiano Ronaldo debate is truly over, and now the torch passes to Kylian Mbappe
This World Cup might have been billed as the last chapter in the long rivalry between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's, but as the final between France and Argentina looms it makes clear that that was never the story. This tournament is a passing of the torch between soccer's elite. As Messi pushed Argentina to the final with Ronaldo crashed out against Morocco in the round of 16, still seeking his first goal in the knockout stage of any World Cup, any debate about which legend is greater should be long settled.
FIFA Reportedly Rejects Zelensky’s World Cup Final Request
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wanted to give a video message about world peace ahead of the start of Sunday’s World Cup final match in Qatar but FIFA turned him down, according to an unidentified source quoted by CNN. FIFA is, however, still holding talks with Ukraine, the source said. Zelensky has used video appearances at the Grammys, Cannes Film Festival, the G20 Summit, and several countries’ legislatures, as well as interviews with notable personalities like Sean Penn and David Letterman, to keep the spotlight on the war in Ukraine.
NBC Los Angeles
Argentina Trolls Kylian Mbappe With ‘A Minute of Silence' in Dressing Room
The Argentine players are surely making their celebrations count. After winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday in an enthralling heavyweight showdown against France, Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Co. trolled French star Kylian Mbappe with "a minute of silence" in the dressing room, defender Nicolas Otamendi recorded on Instagram.
NBC Los Angeles
Angel Di Maria Doubles Argentina's Lead vs. France in World Cup Final
What a team goal Argentina just displayed. Several one-touch passing from the Argentine backline all the way to the attacking third led to Alexis Mac Allister setting up Angel Di Maria to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. It marked...
NBC Los Angeles
Kylian Mbappe Gets Hat-Trick in World Cup Final
Kylian Mbappe has a World Cup Final hat-trick to his name. The 23-year-old French superstar scored his second penalty of the game in the 118th minute of extra time to tie Argentina 3-3. The penalty call came off a handball in the box when Mbappe tried to get a shot...
NBC Los Angeles
Buenos Aires, Argentina Ecstatic After World Cup Win Over France
For the first time since 1986, the South American nation has won the World Cup. It's the third World Cup in Argentina's history, but the first for star Lionel Messi. As expected, fans back home were thrilled to see La Albiceleste lift the trophy in Qatar. The noise in Buenos...
NBC Los Angeles
Kylian Mbappe Scores Two Quick Goals, France Ties Argentina
France's superstar has got them level. Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in two minutes to get Les Bleus level with Argentina 2-2 in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday. The first came via a penalty in the 80th minute after Nicolas Otamendi fouled Randal Kolo Muani in the box. Mbappe stepped up to the spot and drilled it past Emiliano Martinez, who dove the right way but couldn't stop the power on the hit.
1 big concern emerging for France ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
France will need everything that they have got to take down Lionel Messi and Argentina in the World Cup final. Unfortunately however, they might not exactly have everything to give. ESPN’s Julien Laurens reports Friday that two French starters, centre-backs Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate, are in danger of missing...
NBC Los Angeles
Nicholas the ‘Psychic' Dolphin Predicts Winner of FIFA World Cup Final
Following the passing of South Africa's Paul the Octopus and the great success of Russia's Achilles the cat, it looks like the U.S. has found its own 'psychic' animal capable of predicting World Cup champs. Meet Nicholas, Florida's Clearwater Marine Aquarium bottlenose dolphin who is apparently no stranger to making...
CBS Sports
FIFA President Gianni Infantino announces men's Club World Cup starting from 2025 with 32 teams involved
FIFA President Gianni Infantino spoke on Friday ahead of the last weekend of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and made a big announcement. Starting in 2025 we will have an expanded 32-team FIFA men's Club World Cup that will change the format of the current competition. Infantino also added that the success of four-team groups in this World Cup has changed FIFA's mind on future World Cups: "We have to revisit or re-discuss the format." As a consequence there may not be groups of three in the next 2026 World Cup as was previously announced. The first competition that will see 48 teams involved.
NBC Los Angeles
Croatia, Morocco Trade Goals in Opening Minutes of Third-Place Game
Center backs, now's your time to shine. Two center backs got their respective nations on the board -- both through headers -- in the Croatia-Morocco third-place game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday. Croatia got the scoring started in the seventh minute via Josko Gvardiol, the 20-year-old breakout...
NBC Los Angeles
Why Is a Bicycle Kick Called a Chilena?
Professional football may not be played on concrete, but it does have bicycles. Bicycle kicks, to be precise. It’s arguably the most difficult maneuver to pull off in the sport, and it’s a rare sight to see -- especially if a player scores off one. Moroccan center back...
David Beckham makes first statement on his Qatar World Cup involvement
Former England captain, whose role as ambassador was criticised by LGBTQ+ community, said he believes sport is ‘force for good’
US News and World Report
France Announces It Will End Visa Restrictions With Morocco
PARIS (Reuters) - France will end visa restrictions for Moroccan nationals, the foreign minister said on Friday, in a sign of warmer relations between the two countries after more than a year of tensions between Paris and Rabat. "We've taken measures with our Moroccan partners to re-establish a consular relationship,"...
NBC Los Angeles
World Cup Closing Ceremony Held in Qatar Before Final
Before the World Cup Final between Argentina and France got underway, Qatar took some time to celebrate and reminisce on the past month. The closing ceremony of the 2022 World Cup was held at Lusail Iconic Stadium before the two finalists took the field. There were several musical performances during...
Morocco picked by FIFA to host Club World Cup in February
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco was rewarded by FIFA on Friday with hosting rights for the next Club World Cup in February, with an expanded 32-team edition set to launch in 2025. European champion Real Madrid, South American champion Flamengo and Seattle Sounders, the first CONCACAF Champions League winner...
Red panda predicts who will lift World Cup trophy in Qatar this weekend
A red panda in Thailand has predicted who will win the World Cup final this weekend (18 December), as France prepare to face off against Argentina.Nong Tiger the panda, who lives at a zoo in Chiang Mai, was given two identical bowls of snacks, each represented with the flag of one of the countries in the football final.However, based on his prediction, it looks like Les Bleus could return to Europe triumphant.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
NBC Los Angeles
This Santa Ana Man is Making Everyone Dance in Qatar
If you’ve been following the World Cup, you may have seen or heard of that one Mexico National Team fan who has gained international attention. Yair "El Travieso," a Santa Ana resident, traveled to Qatar to celebrate the World Cup with thousands of fans from all 32 national teams with one special device: a very large speaker.
