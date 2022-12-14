ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSLS

VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
WSET

One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WSLS

Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WHSV

‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WSLS

Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS

Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
Travel Maven

This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
chathamstartribune.com

City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade

The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
WSLS

Cold but dry before our next big system

ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
WSLS

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared

This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
WSLS

Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting

ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET

Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
WSLS

George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
WVNS

UPDATE: All lanes on I-77 reopened following accident

UPDATE 12/15/22 8:50 P.M.: According to dispatchers, all lanes on Interstate 77 southbound are reopened. MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of I-77 southbound are closed at mile marker 7, just south of the Princeton exit. According to the West Virginia 511, the closure is due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, State Police […]
WSET

Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
Cheryl E Preston

What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia

Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
