FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenRoanoke, VA
In 2010, a loving mom vanished while visiting with her 7-year-old daughter. What happened to Joan Renee Cook?Fatim HemrajSalem, VA
The Haunted House on Patton AveCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Feed birds ducks and geese birdseed instead of crackers bread crumbs or junk foodCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Local scientists reveal that Virginia once had volcanoesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSLS
VDOT: I-81 Troutville Rest Area reopened
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After months of work, the Troutville Rest Area on southbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 158 has reopened. The rest area had been closed since May for a $4.9 million construction project to extend ramps. VDOT says the extended ramps will improve safety by giving...
WSLS
The Week Ahead: Tracking potential wintry weather followed by Arctic blast for Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. – Normally when we write these articles, we go in chronological order. We’re going to flip-flop things to start with our late week weather. We’ll then back track to show you how Sunday’s weather is shaping up. Late Week Winter Weather Threat. Late in...
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Botetourt County cleared
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. The crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. Drivers heading north on I-81 through Botetourt County can expect delays due to a crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said the crash happened at mile marker 160.8. As of 7:30 p.m., the north left shoulder and...
WHSV
‘Avoid unnecessary travel’ says VDOT
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reporting that freezing rain and sleet persist in parts of the Shenandoah Valley and the Alleghany counties. VDOT advises motorists to avoid unnecessary travel. VDOT say that if you must drive, use extreme caution and always wear a seatbelt.
WSLS
Crash causing delays on I-81N in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers on I-81 in Roanoke County can expect delays due to a vehicle crash, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened at mile marker 133. As of 7:36 p.m., the north right lane and right shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Crash cleared on Route 602 in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE:. This crash has been cleared, according to VDOT. A crash is causing delays on Route 602 in Franklin County, according to VDOT. Authorities said it happened near Rock Ridge Road. As of 7:43 p.m., all north lanes and all south lanes were alternating closures.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
WSET
A chilly weekend will give way to even colder temperatures as Christmas approaches
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — It's chilly outside Saturday morning! We do warm-up today somewhat, but with the breeze, it will fill chilly most of the day. Saturday features another afternoon where we see a blend of sunshine and clouds. It will probably be an afternoon when we see more clouds to the west and more sunshine to the east.
chathamstartribune.com
City ready for bids on MLK Bridge upgrade
The city is putting out bids for some rehab work on one of Danville’s iconic structures. It is looking for engineering firms that want to head up a project to update the Martin Luther King Bridge connecting north Danville with Main Street. The Virginia Department of Transportation has earmarked more than $4.25 million from its State of Good Repair Program to pay for the work.
WSLS
Cold but dry before our next big system
ROANOKE, Va. – There’s a nice stretch of days between the freezing rain last Thursday and the next system coming this Thursday. Skies are partly cloudy, and temperatures are a few degrees below average. Temperatures cool a bit Saturday compared to Friday with highs in the mid-40s. We...
WSLS
Multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke cleared
This multi-vehicle crash on Route 220S in Roanoke has been cleared, according to VDOT. A multi-vehicle crash on US-220 in Roanoke in the area of Ramp 0a to the I-581S Ramp Southeast is causing delays, according to VDOT. Authorities say it happened just after the exit for Elm Avenue. At...
WSLS
Man hospitalized after Northwest Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. – A man was hospitalized after a shooting in Northwest Roanoke Saturday evening, police say. Authorities say at around 7:30 p.m., police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound who had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to the hospital...
WSET
Winter Advisories and Warnings in place ahead of rain, freezing rain and sleet
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — National Weather Service issued advisories and warnings ahead of a strong system heading toward Virginia. Wednesday, late afternoon to early evening, rain begins. As it moves into the highlands and mountains, freezing rain will start for those areas. Ice/freezing rain is forecast for counties along...
WSET
Firefighters rescue trapped person in car crash
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Around 2 a.m. on Thursday morning, firefighters in Lynchburg worked to rescue someone trapped in a vehicle. According to a Facebook post, the 3 House with the Lynchburg Fire Department said they responded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. The incident remained ongoing for...
WSLS
George’s Flowers in Roanoke celebrates 41st Christmas season
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Valley staple is celebrating its 41st Christmas in business. George’s Flowers located on Franklin Road was formerly housed in Glenvar, Downtown Roanoke, and even in Valley View Mall. Over the years, they say the business has grown, especially during the holiday season. George...
UPDATE: All lanes on I-77 reopened following accident
UPDATE 12/15/22 8:50 P.M.: According to dispatchers, all lanes on Interstate 77 southbound are reopened. MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– Both lanes of I-77 southbound are closed at mile marker 7, just south of the Princeton exit. According to the West Virginia 511, the closure is due to a vehicle crash. According to dispatchers, State Police […]
Blue Ridge Muse
Enjoy the mild temperatures: An ‘arctic blast’ is coming for Christmas
Looks like a frigid Christmas awaits us next weekend as the 40-degree high temperatures will plunge more than 20 degrees with a high of only 21 with an overnight low of nine degrees on Christmas Eve and a high of 27 on the 25th of December, predicts the National Weather Service office in Blacksburg.
WSET
Vehicle crashes into storefront on Main Street in Danville
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — There was a crash in Downtown Danville on Wednesday. Lieutenant Paul Dell with the Danville Police Department said a 20-year-old Danville woman was attempting to parallel park in the 400 block of Main Street. Lieutenant Dell also said the woman thought she had her vehicle...
What is the probability of having a White Christmas in Southwest and Central Virginia
Will there be snow this Christmas?Photo byTim Umphreys Unsplash. According to the Almanac, the long-range forecast indicates that the Roanoke Valley will have mixed rain and snow on Christmas Day. Last year there was no precipitation but Christmas morning 2020 was a beautiful unexpected snowy day in Roanoke. My youngest son and I drove 460 through Botetourt, Bedford, and into Lynchburg, around 8:00 am, and the scenery looked like a Winter Wonderland of ice glistening from trees and virgin snow on the hillsides.
