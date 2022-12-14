ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGET

Feeling sick but testing negative? Doctors explain why

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cc9PO_0jirukQz00

(NEXSTAR) – You’ve got the sore throat, runny nose and cough (or any of the other most common COVID-19 symptoms right now), but when you swab your nose and take a test, it comes out negative. Is there a chance you still have COVID-19? Could it be something else?

The answer – to both questions – is yes.

Two wanted in fraud investigation

“If you are feeling symptomatic and you test negative for COVID-19, usually the most likely reason is you’re infected with something else besides COVID-19,” said Dr. Andrew Pekosz, a virologist and professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, during a media briefing last week.

After all, two other respiratory viruses, influenza and RSV, are circulating at especially high levels this winter, and all three illnesses have overlapping symptoms .

But Pekosz went on to say that a negative test doesn’t really change much as far as next steps go.

“If you’re feeling sick, there really should be no difference whether you’re testing positive for COVID-19, flu or RSV,” he said. “If you’re feeling sick, stay home, take care of yourself. If you’re in a high-risk group, seek medical attention so you can get some advice as to what to do. There are a lot of viruses out there that are causing similar spectrums of diseases. So if you’re feeling sick, you are sick.”

Dr. Keri Althoff, an associate epidemiology professor at the Bloomberg School, suggested waiting 24 to 48 hours and then testing again. You may get a positive test result if you have COVID-19 and your viral load builds up.

Guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that a negative COVID-19 test result does not necessarily mean you’re free of infection. Even if the virus is not detected, it could still be there in small amounts.

If you have symptoms of the virus and still are testing negative , the CDC says, “You may have COVID-19, but tested before the virus was detectable, or you may have another illness, such as the flu.”

Is it COVID, RSV or flu? These are symptoms to look out for

You may also consider getting a PCR test at a testing site, which is more sensitive and may detect the virus earlier on.

At-home and lab tests are still good at catching COVID-19 infections, despite mutations and changes in variants, Pekosz said.

Getting tested at a doctor’s office can also help you identify what’s making you sick, and get you access to the appropriate treatment.

“For both flu and for COVID, we have antivirals that work if taken early after signs of symptoms,” Pekosz told Nexstar . “So particularly if you’re in a high-risk group, it’s good to know that. … Those are important tools that we really have to keep using.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Updated COVID booster prevents majority of hospitalizations, CDC data show

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show the bivalent COVID-19 booster shot was effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization and emergency room visits by at least 50 percent. Two separate reports released by the CDC Friday offer some of the first evidence of the booster’s effectiveness against hospitalizations and […]
KGET

Pimp gets 27 years, 8 months for trafficking underage girls

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found guilty of sex trafficking girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 was sentenced Friday to 27 years and eight months in prison. Kajuan Richardson, 26, targeted girls at a local high school, prosecutors said. He was convicted last month of all charges including three counts of human […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Hearing postponed for man charged in 10-year-old’s killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for a man who was 17 when he allegedly shot and killed a 10-year-old girl in Arvin was postponed Thursday after his attorney said he needed more time to gather information. Judge Wendy Avila set the next hearing of Jesus Everardo Rodriguez in January. She noted an objection from prosecutor […]
ARVIN, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Judge orders 3 to stand trial in death of Rosamond woman

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people charged with murder in the death of a Rosamond woman have been ordered to stand trial following a preliminary hearing that took place over several days. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence for Jaysean Davenport, Jahquan Davenport and Antone James to stand trial […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Remains of three 3 discovered in San Bernardino County

Authorities are investigating after the remains of three people were discovered in San Bernardino County in November. One person has been identified as Enrique Saltos Gallegos, 38, from Nuevo. The identities of the other two victims are currently unknown, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies first received reports of human remains found on […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
KGET

Argument, thrown beer bottle led to deadly shooting: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two neighbors in northwest Bakersfield first yelled at each other then attempted to fight before a witness intervened and separated them. The calm didn’t last. According to the witness’s chronicle of events contained in a court filing, one man threw a beer bottle and the other pulled a gun and fired […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman charged with murder in boyfriend’s 2021 shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman who police say admitted shooting her boyfriend last year, alleging he assaulted her, has been charged with murder, according to court records. Cony Alvarado-Romero, 31, was arrested after the fatal shooting of Jose Luis Hernandez Laureano but later released as the case was investigated further. Records show she is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pedestrian in critical condition after 3-vehicle crash: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KGET) — A man is left with life-threatening injuries after being pinned between two of three vehicles involved in a crash Friday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The department said officers were dispatched to 8th Street near Chester Avenue around 9:51 a.m. for a collision involving a pedestrian and three vehicles. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 plead no contest in fatal shooting at Rosamond apartment

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter and his girlfriend to an accessory charge in a deadly shooting that occurred last year in Rosamond. Demond Anderson, 30, pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for the dismissal of first-degree murder and gun assault charges in the death of […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man ordered to trial in alleged DUI crash that killed 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been ordered to stand trial on charges including gross vehicular manslaughter in an alleged drunken driving crash that killed two people, according to court records. Jesus Mendoza-Moran was held to answer on all charges filed in the Jan. 31, 2021, crash that killed 52-year-old Saul Chavez Muniz and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged in northwest Bakersfield homicide pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A not-guilty plea was entered Thursday on behalf of a man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly shooting in northwest Bakersfield. Kevan Brown, 40, was ordered held without bail after defense attorney Jared M. Thompson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf in the death of Jack Owen Early Jr., […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 1,519 deaths

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported four new COVID-19 deaths and 1,519 cases Thursday. This brings the county’s totals to 298,924 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,583 deaths and 291,115 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 738,841 negative COVID-19 tests and 298,924 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy