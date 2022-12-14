ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakridge, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Both drivers in crash near Sweet Home under the influence, OSP says

Oregon State Police say both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash Thursday night were under the influence. It happened around 7:30 p.m. on Highway 20 near Sweet Home. OSP said on Facebook that a pickup pulling a trailer overshot a left turn and hit a sedan. The driver of the sedan and a passenger in the pickup were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
SWEET HOME, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FUGITIVE JAILED DUE TO CHILD SUPPORT WARRANT

A fugitive was jailed due to a warrant for failure to pay child support, by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:30 a.m. an officer stopped the 41-year old in the 400 block of West Harvard Avenue because his bicycle had no light. It was determined he had a Lane County Circuit Court warrant so he was taken into custody.
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED CRIMINAL TRESPASS

A Roseburg man was jailed for alleged criminal trespass by Roseburg Police Thursday morning. An RPD report said just before 6:50 a.m. officers responded to a business in the 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street after a caller said a man would not leave the store after being asked to. The 63-year old was identified and taken into custody.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR TWO WARRANTS, DRIVING WHILE SUSPENDED

Roseburg Police jailed a man for two warrants and for driving while suspended, after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Information from RPD said just after 8:30 p.m. an officer stopped a vehicle for a violation, near the intersection of Southeast Pine Street and Southeast Rice Avenue in Roseburg. The officer learned of the warrants and found that the suspect’s driver license was suspended at the misdemeanor level.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Eugene police arrest convicted felon who they say was manufacturing guns

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in jail after a search warrant on Thursday found several guns without serial numbers as well as other evidence, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, their Street Crimes Unit had heard a tip that Joshua Allen Lampe, 32, had acquired a firearm despite being a felon. Police said Lampe had created a Facebook page under a fake name and posted a picture of a handgun in November. He then allegedly commented on his own post saying that he had 30 more guns just like it. The SCU said they began an intensive investigation based on these posts that eventually developed into an application for a search warrant.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Eugene man arrested on warrant after barricading himself inside home

EUGENE, Ore. -- A man is in custody after Eugene Police said he barricaded himself inside a home Tuesday morning. According to EPD, a call came in just before 9:00 a.m. on December 13 after reports of a man pointing a rifle towards several parked, unoccupied cars in the area of the 2500 block of Kincaid Street.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Arrest made in fatal Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY, Ore. – A person suspected to have killed a woman with their truck and driven away from the scene is in jail after police officers successfully identified their vehicle, according to Albany Police Department. In the early morning of December 10, Albany police responded to a reported crash...
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED FOR FOURTH-DEGREE ASSAULT

A Glendale man was jailed for fourth-degree assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Monday night. A DCSO report said just before 10:30 p.m. a victim reported that the suspect had assaulted him on property in the 1000 block of McCullough Creek Road. When a deputy arrived on the scene, the victim said he and the other man had been arguing when the suspect came out of a trailer and attacked him. He claimed that he had been knocked to the ground and hit at least 30 times.
GLENDALE, OR
KVAL

Springfield Police Department holds active violence incident training

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — All sworn personnel for the Springfield Police Department received mandatory training Thursday on how best to respond to violent incidents, including active shooters. "Today, Yesterday, Tomorrow. Obviously, these Are the incidents that are few and far between. But when they do happen, they are significant, they’re...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DCSO JAILS WOMAN FOR ALLEGED BURGLARY

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for an alleged burglary incident on Monday. A DCSO report said at about 10:30 a.m. a deputy took a report about a burglary that might have occurred between the evening of November 22nd and the morning of November 23rd, in the 9000 block of Scotts Valley Road near Yoncalla.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

U.S. 20 between Albany and Corvallis closed due to crash

U.S. 20 halfway between Albany and Corvallis may be closed for several hours due to a crash, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced at 5:15 p.m. Saturday. The crash occurred at milepost 5.4 and drivers are asked to take alternate routes and drive with caution when in the area. Visit...
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

More details about the Springfield GuestHouse Inn & Suites closure

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Following a site inspection Tuesday, December 13, the Eugene Springfield Fire Marshal's Office, alongside the Springfield Police Department, and City of Springfield officials, evacuated more than 70 people due to multiple fire and life safety code violations. According to Eugene Springfield Deputy Fire Marshal Travis Worthington,...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

