Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily Planet
Tri-County Health Network offers support this holiday season
With the holidays approaching, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) has several programs to help people take care of themselves during this busy season. Mental health is one of the most important initiatives for Corinne Cavender, behavioral health program manager at TCHN. Especially around the holidays, it is common to struggle with mental health.
Crested Butte News
Gunnison area chosen as major wolf reintroduction site for CO
The Gunnison area along Highway 50 between Monarch Pass and Montrose has been chosen by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to be one of two primary areas in which wolves will be reintroduced to Colorado over the next several years. A public hearing on the draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan will be held in Gunnison on January 25. The Gunnison Stockgrowers Association said this week they do not have an official comment on the draft plan but will be meeting in early January and expect to take a position before the hearing.
The Daily Planet
COP SHOP
AGRO-BRO: An aggressive driver was stopped and cited. POOR PUP: A deputy assisted motorists with a dog that had been hit by a car near the Bivvi Hostel. NON-COMMERCIAL: The driver of a commercial vehicle was stopped for driving erratically and subsequently cited for having a canceled commercial license. NOV....
KJCT8
Elderly Montrose woman rescued from blizzard conditions in Colorado backcountry
A public Hanukkah celebration and menorah lighting will be held later this week for anyone of any faith. GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING: Civil rights attorneys call for investigation into Colorado Springs Police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Civil rights groups are calling for a criminal investigation into the Colorado Springs Police Department...
The Daily Planet
Roving Rabbis to light Menorah
How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews. The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.
The Daily Planet
Rocking art
After a full day on the slopes enjoying the fresh snow, an après ski is always appreciated. Telluride Arts District is offering an alternative to the traditional bar and café scene. Telluride Arts kicked off its new exhibition, “Après Ski,” on Thursday at the HQ Gallery, located at 220 W Colorado Avenue. The exhibit features Shannon Foley Henn and her most recent collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — portraits of rockstars in ski apparel.
Driver dies after crashing 115 feet off of highway into river in Colorado
Officials from the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office have reported that one person died in an accident that left a vehicle in the San Miguel River on Thursday. "Sheriff's Deputies were notified of a possible vehicle crash on Colorado Highway 145 near the bottom of Norwood Hill. Within minutes, responding deputies located a vehicle approximately 115 feet off the highway in the San Miguel River, near the bottom of Norwood Hill. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a Norwood resident, was located inside the vehicle, deceased," officials said.
The Daily Planet
Outgunning Ouray, Miners make statement
Oh, what a difference a rivalry game can make. Wanting — but more so needing — a breakout performance prior to this weekend’s Dove Creek Bulldog Classic, the Telluride boys rewarded all snow-resistant fans filling the MinerDome Tuesday evening with a performance far surpassing both of their Caprock Academy outings last weekend in Grand Junction.
Comments / 0