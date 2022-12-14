Read full article on original website
Harris Co. jail saw record number deaths in 2022 after new case reveals 31-year-old died by homicide while in-custody
HOUSTON – A family has been searching for answers since their loved one mysteriously died while in custody at the Harris County Jail back in March. According to the family, 31-year-old Evan Lee was found to be unresponsive at the jail and was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital.
2 Friendswood PD officers injured after attempting to free victim from single vehicle crash, officials say
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas – Two officers with Friendswood Police Department are hurt after attempting to free a victim following a single vehicle crash Sunday morning, officials said. Officers with Friendswood PD closed off FM528 from Moore Road to Canal Drive towards Alvin at around 6 a.m. after a major crash...
20-year-old sentenced to more than 15 years for shooting man 18 times during carjacking, DOJ says
HOUSTON – A Houston man has been sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to shooting a man while attempting to carjack him earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Keiffer Frederick Edwards pleaded guilty to the crime on Sept. 23. Investigators say the shooting took...
Suspect known as ‘Beast’ arrested after aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury on METRORail platform, police say
HOUSTON – A man has been arrested after an altercation on a METRORail platform Thursday. According to a spokesperson from METRORail, the situation took place on the Cavalcade Station platform along the Red Line at around 4:32 p.m. The suspect, who authorities have identified as 32-year-old John Phillip Flores...
Man, woman shot over pair of shoes at NE Harris County park, deputies say
A couple were rushed to the hospital after deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office said they were both shot by a suspect over a pair of shoes in northeast Harris County Friday evening. According to HCSO, the couple, believed to be dating, met with an unknown man at Sheldon...
Woman struck, killed by oncoming vehicle on Highway 6 in west Houston; Driver investigated for possible DWI, police say
HOUSTON – A woman is dead after she was struck by an oncoming vehicle in west Houston late Thursday night, police said. It happened on State Highway 6 near Richmond Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. Police said the woman was crossing along the mainlanes of Highway 6 when at...
VIDEO: Suspects caught on video beating 69-year-old man outside convenience store in north Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released surveillance video showing a 69-year-old man being beaten by several suspects outside of a convenience store in north Houston. On Monday, Dec. 5, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at the convenience store located in the 1000 block of Booth around 11:45 a.m.
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside bar on Houston’s south side, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after a fight outside a nightclub led to a shooting that left one person dead and three others injured on Houston’s south side early Saturday. Officers responded to The Oak Bar and Grill on Southmore Boulevard near 288 around 2 a.m. According...
Law enforcement officials give tips on staying safe while holiday shopping
HARRIS COUNTY – Christmas is one week away, and law enforcement agencies want to make sure you get all your shopping done safely this year. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says thieves will be looking for potential victims. He says don’t leave valuable items in your car and be sure to make safe transactions.
Man rushed to hospital after apartment fire in northwest Houston, officials say
HOUSTON – One person was rushed to the hospital after firefighters worked to battle a fire at an apartment complex in northwest Houston Saturday evening. The fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m. in the 6100 block of Tidwell Road near Antoine Drive. Officials with Houston Fire department said...
Firefighters battle large hangar fire at DW Hooks Airport , officials say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Firefighters responded to a large fire at a hangar at DW Hooks Airport in north Harris County early Friday. Officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Klein Fire Department said firefighters began defensive operations to the fire. No other buildings or structures were...
Hidalgo’s chief of staff indicted in $11M COVID-19 contract controversy ‘to pursue new opportunity,’ judge says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the decision by her chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, to depart from his current role in early 2023 “to pursue a new opportunity.” Hidalgo’s office said Triantaphyllis, who was one of three staffers indicted in March in an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract investigation, will continue his public service in a new role in the Harris County Office of County Administration.
Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor
Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
PHOTOS: Life, legacy of Houston Christian University basketball star who was killed in East Harlem shooting
HOUSTON – Nearing the six-month anniversary of the death and would-be college graduation of Darius Lee, a former star basketball player at Houston Christian University, who was killed at a gathering in his hometown of East Harlem in New York, we are remembering his legacy from childhood through college.
Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration
RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
Hidden dangers: Beware of these common household plants that can make you sick
HOUSTON – Plants may brighten your home, but some can also be lethal. Every year, more than 100,000 people are poisoned by plants in the U.S., and many of them are children. You’ve probably heard that poinsettias are potentially dangerous for kids and dogs, sometimes causing vomiting or nausea if ingested, but they aren’t deadly. There are some common household plants, however, that can cause serious harm.
Ghosts of Christmas past
Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!
Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”. Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long. A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such...
70 things to know about Khambrel Marshall as we celebrate his 70th birthday
HOUSTON – Get out your party hats and help KPRC 2’s beloved Khambrel Marshall celebrate his 70th birthday this weekend!. Khambrel joined the KPRC 2 team in 1999, but his career and life have been about much more than what he’s done in the news studio. He’s...
Holiday travel underway: What Houstonians need to know before they depart
HOUSTON – Holiday travel is here, y’all!. Houstonians and their families are gearing up for a well-deserved break. Whether you’re flying out or driving out of Houston, here are several things you need to know before you go:. Gas prices. KPRC 2 is checking the current gas...
