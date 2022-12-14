ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Click2Houston.com

Hidalgo’s chief of staff indicted in $11M COVID-19 contract controversy ‘to pursue new opportunity,’ judge says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Friday the decision by her chief of staff, Alex Triantaphyllis, to depart from his current role in early 2023 “to pursue a new opportunity.” Hidalgo’s office said Triantaphyllis, who was one of three staffers indicted in March in an $11 million COVID-19 outreach contract investigation, will continue his public service in a new role in the Harris County Office of County Administration.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Coyote caught on camera roaming neighborhood in the Washington Corridor

Residents in a popular Houston community are on alert after several coyote sightings this week. It’s unclear how many coyotes are in the area or where they’re coming from, but several people caught a glimpse of one early Friday morning near the intersection of Maxie and Utah in the Washington Corridor area.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston area community hosts Texas-sized Christmas celebration

RICHMOND, Texas – Marla Lynch sums up the lights and decorations in her community in six words. “I call it Christmas on crack,” said Lynch. Everyone is addicted to Pecan Grove in Fort Bend County. It’s arguably the closest thing to the North Pole many will see between now and Christmas.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Hidden dangers: Beware of these common household plants that can make you sick

HOUSTON – Plants may brighten your home, but some can also be lethal. Every year, more than 100,000 people are poisoned by plants in the U.S., and many of them are children. You’ve probably heard that poinsettias are potentially dangerous for kids and dogs, sometimes causing vomiting or nausea if ingested, but they aren’t deadly. There are some common household plants, however, that can cause serious harm.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ghosts of Christmas past

Different Christmas mornings are remembered for many reasons and, hopefully, not for the weather! With any luck, you recall that first toy train, or doll, or bike....family reunions...engagements and celebrations! Saying that, I like to check out the data for the extremes of weather and decided to look not only at Houston’s full historical record, but also to this century (as in the last 21 years).
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Quincy, the charming pup!

Quincy is a special pup who has a charm that’ll make you say “awwwww!”. Volunteers say Quincy was dumped at the employee parking lot at the shelter in October. But thankfully, he didn’t have to be without shelter for long. A charming boy, Quincy knows tricks such...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy