Milwaukee, WI

The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today's Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
Citrus County Chronicle

McKinnon's 26-yard run in OT lifts Chiefs over Texans 30-24

HOUSTON (AP) — Wearing shirts that read "Conquered the West" and baseball caps commemorating their AFC West title, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated winning the division for a seventh straight season after outlasting the Houston Texans in overtime Sunday. Amid the jubilation, their star quarterback was quick...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Citrus County Chronicle

Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was taken to a hospital with a neck injury after he got hurt during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter....
CHICAGO, IL
Citrus County Chronicle

Kaprizov, Wild beat Senators 4-2 for 5th straight win

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov came to the rink dressed like an elf at the request of teammate Ryan Reaves, with a fuzzy green-and-red hat that stayed on his head for the Christmas-themed warmups. Minnesota's star forward kept the fun going all game with his one-of-a-kind skills.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Citrus County Chronicle

Celtics' Tatum out against Magic for personal reasons

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum is missing a rematch with the Orlando Magic on Sunday because of personal reasons. The 24-year-old Tatum is having an outstanding season. He leads the team in scoring (30.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.2).
BOSTON, MA

