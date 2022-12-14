ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Non-profit hosts free store inside Lansing mall

By Luke Snyder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03t5re_0jirt91G00

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s becoming one of the most popular stores inside the Lansing mall. It’s called the Fretail store.

Inside you’ll find everything from toys, and games, to clothing and the basics, and there’s a catch, it’s all for free, just check the tags.

“People just need hope, especially during the holidays,” said the Stores’s founder Mike Karl.

He says it’s something that is needed right now.

“Dignity is one thing during the holidays that is important. And we see a lot of holiday gifts which are great, but parents are not allowed to pick out their own toys for their family, almost like a regular shopping experience and that’s what the Fretail store gives them.”

Everything you see is gifted from the community. They are donations that in just a few days have already helped thousands of people this holiday season. Today, people lined up hours before the store opened its doors, with people coming from across the state and here in Lansing. This includes people like Bethany Charvoneau, who says this store is helping her save Christmas for her six-year-old daughter.

“I can get stuff for my child and see her have a smile on her face Christmas day. It’s not about the prices on gifts. It’s about where they come from,” said Charvoneau.

For volunteers like Ellen Wheeler, it’s about hearing those stories from every person who walks through the door.

“We see so many people in need,” said Wheeler. “And the people are so grateful, and we have a community that comes together always and brings us beautiful things and I remind the people as they come in that the community is doing this because they care.”

It’s a hope for Karl that this store shows the community the power of what loving others can do.

“When you give that opportunity to our community members it gives them direct action to give hope to others and love on them.”

The store is open from 11 am to 1 pm. That’s also when donations can be dropped off. To learn more, click the link below.

The Fretail Store

WLNS

WLNS

