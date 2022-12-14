Read full article on original website
Bengals force four turnovers in win after Tom Brady 'fairly tough' remark
The Bengals took exception to Tom Brady calling their defense merely "fairly tough" last week and responded by forcing four turnovers in a 34-23 win.
Watch: Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux recovers own strip-sack for a scoop-and-score against Commanders
Rookie defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux continued to impact the New York Giants' rivalry with the Washington Commanders, posting the first defensive touchdown of his young career on "Sunday Night Football." With 13:18 remaining in the opening half and the Giants trailing the Commanders 3-0, Thibodeaux made the play of the...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Pirates get OF Connor Joe from Rockies for prospect Nick Garcia
The Pittsburgh Pirates acquired outfielder Connor Joe from Colorado on Sunday in exchange for pitching prospect Nick Garcia.
