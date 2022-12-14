Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.

NEW IBERIA, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO