Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New discount store opening this week in Louisiana promises big savings for shoppersKristen WaltersLafayette, LA
The Teenager Who Survived the Electric ChairDee F. CeeSaint Martinville, LA
The wealthiest person in Lafayette is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLafayette, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Related
Video Shows Massive Tornado in New Iberia as Authorities Respond to Damage, Trapped Individuals
Multiple videos show a massive tornado tearing through New Iberia as extensive damage and trapped individuals have been reported. A video posted to Twitter by Lance Blocker via News 15 meteorologist Adam Olivier shows scary footage of a "large and destructive tornado" that reportedly crossed Hwy 90 and moved toward Admiral Doyle Drive.
Severe Damage Caused by Tornadoes in New Iberia
Earlier today a large tornado was spotted in New Iberia. The New Iberia Police Department has confirmed that two tornados did touch down in New Iberia in the 11 am hour today. They are asking residents to stay in place as search and rescue efforts are underway at this time. The New Iberia Police Department is also asking the general public to please stay away from the area so as to not disrupt the search and rescue efforts.
New Iberia Police, Other Agencies Set Up Emergency Center at NISH
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - Law enforcement in New Iberia have discontinued the use of New Iberia Senior High as a command center in dealing with storm response. See original story below. ORIGINAL STORY. Multiple law enforcement agencies are coming together to help those displaced by the destructive storms...
As Storms Approach South Louisiana, Sandbags Are Available in Lafayette Parish
Much of Acadiana is under a Flash Flood Watch going into Tuesday evening and into early Wednesday morning. If you live in an area that is prone to flooding, you may want to consider getting sandbags before the storms arrive in the early morning hours. If you live in Lafayette...
Louisiana Dept. of Health Releases Inspection Report After Photos from Youngsville Sonic Drive-In Go Viral
After a viral Facebook post accused a Youngsville Sonic Drive-In of numerous violations, the Louisiana Department of Health has now released an official inspection report. On Wednesday, December 7, Mitzi Vincent posted photos that were allegedly taken at a Sonic Drive-In restaurant located at 3016 E Milton Ave in Youngsville, LA. Among the numerous health violations that Vincent, a former employee of that store location, accused the fast food restaurant of was food being left out, thawed, then refrozen.
New Iberia Senior High Locked Down, Weapon Recovered During Incident
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A New Iberia High School was locked down during an incident on campus that led to law enforcement recovering a loaded weapon. At 11:32 a.m., the New Iberia Police Department was called to New Iberia Senior High over an incident on campus. School administrators and the School Resource Officer were able to quickly get the situation under control, according to the New Iberia Police Department.
New Iberia Police Department Sends Sharp Message to ‘Social Media Experts’ After School Lockdowns
The New Iberia Police Department has a message for all the "social media experts" out there. After school was disrupted at NISH earlier this week due to potential threats and lockdowns, the New Iberia Police Department posted a very direct message to the "social media experts" on their official Facebook Page.
Governor Edwards Declares State of Emergency Following Devastating Storms
After tornadoes hit New Iberia today and a round of deadly storms in the northeast part of Louisiana last night, Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a State of Emergency. As a result of this declaration, the Governor's office is also urging residents who sustained storm damage to report the damage along with any related information to damage.la.gov.
Would-be Thief Captured By Lafayette Convenience Store Employees
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man attempted to rob a convenience store in town on Monday, but found himself caught - not by police, but by store employees. The suspect in the attempted theft, 40-year-old James Bearb, entered the store on Eraste Landry and went behind the counter, trying to take an undisclosed amount of cash from the store's register. However, he attempted to leave the store when he was noticed.
Severe Weather Threat Enhanced for Louisiana Tuesday
Sunday morning heavy rains swept across cities in Louisiana such as Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge. Tomorrow, Tuesday, forecasters say those same cities will be under the gun for more strong storms. However Shreveport, Bossier City, Monroe, and Alexandria might actually be impacted by the worst of the storms.
Twin Tornados Seem to Come Together Near New Iberia [WATCH]
Watch as two tornados appear to come together near the Port of Iberia. KLFY-TV 10 had this video submitted to them and as you will see here, it appears that two tornados come together to form one huge one. An extensive amount of damage was done in the city of...
When Does it Feel Like Christmas in Lafayette?
Christmastime in Lafayette, Louisiana, can be a little tricky. When one thinks of Christmas, one often thinks of Christmas carols, gifts, and cold weather. Well, the weather in Acadiana very seldom cooperates with the Christmas season as it's usually "unseasonably warm" during this time of year. If you're hoping for colder weather, much less snow, January is usually your best shot.
Lafayette High Student Recognized Nationally for Creating App to Send Out School Alerts Easily
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - It's more important now more than ever that school administrators can send out alerts to large groups of people as easy as possible. From bomb threats to school shootings, it's imperative that those leading our schools can communicate efficiently and effectively to teachers, students, and parents who are under stress during anxiety-filled moments.
Schools Announce Closure For Wednesday December 14 Due to Weather
Much of Acadiana is preparing for a round of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday night, and into early Wednesday morning. Knowing that, some school districts have announced that they will close on Wednesday out of caution for those who attend. Here's the list of closures thus far. We are updating the...
Lafayette Parish School System Names Principals of the Year
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Three Lafayette Parish principals have earned top marks for their roles as leaders of their schools. The Lafayette Parish School System announced earlier this week that Alex Melton, Tia Trahan, and Christy Hayes are the district's Principals of the Year. All three principals have overseen tremendous growth at the schools they've led.
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge. As we previously reported here, Louisiana State Police attempted to stop a Chevrolet Suburban in West Baton Rouge Parish around 10:02 p.m. Thursday. When the pursuit put too many others (citizens and other drivers)...
Preliminary Plans for Brown & Moore ‘Super Parks’ Unveiled as Northside Lafayette Gets Major Investment
Brown and Moore Parks are looking at major upgrades in their future thanks to a "necessary and overdue" investment in northside Lafayette. Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory teamed up with Parks, Arts, Recreation, and Culture (PARC) Director Hollis Conway to unveil renderings of the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex.
How a Bowl of Water in Your Vehicle Can Help You on Gas Mileage
Gas prices have gone down in recent weeks, but with inflation, as is, we are all still looking for ways to save money. Well, here's one hack that the E.P.A. says can help you save on gas while traveling for the holidays. The agency says that if you put a...
City of Scott Elects Moreau, Domingue, and Roy to City Council
SCOTT, La. (KPEL News) - The City of Scott voted to determine who would hold seats for City Councilman-at-Large, District 3, and District 4. After all the votes were tallied for Scott City Councilman-at-Large, Mark Moreau edged out Chris Richard by five votes, winning 567 to 562. Louisiana does not...
Lafayette Crash with Injuries Shuts Down I-10 Westbound
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Lafayette police have been on the scene of a vehicular crash with injuries since it brought I-10 to a standstill just before 4 p.m. Thursday. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling westbound along I-10 struck an unoccupied, stalled vehicle. One person was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Talk Radio 960am
Lafayette, LA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
676K+
Views
ABOUT
Talk 960AM has the best news coverage for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://talkradio960.com
Comments / 0