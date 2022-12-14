Read full article on original website
luxury-houses.net
This $18 Million Artfully Masterpiece in Crawford is Undoubtedly The Most Luxurious Retreat in The State of Colorado
43409 Cottonwood Creek Road Home in Crawford, Colorado for Sale. 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, Crawford, Colorado is an inspired English estate nestled in the heart of the North Fork Valley in Southwestern Colorado enjoys unmatched peace and privacy as well as stunning vistas of Needle Rock, Landsend Peak, and the surrounding West Elk Mountains. This Home in Crawford offers 15 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms with over 15,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 43409 Cottonwood Creek Road, please contact Daniel Dockray (Phone: 970-708-0666) at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty – Telluride for full support and perfect service.
The Daily Planet
Tri-County Health Network offers support this holiday season
With the holidays approaching, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) has several programs to help people take care of themselves during this busy season. Mental health is one of the most important initiatives for Corinne Cavender, behavioral health program manager at TCHN. Especially around the holidays, it is common to struggle with mental health.
94kix.com
This Montrose Townhouse Feels Very California for Colorado
It's no secret that there are a lot of Californians running around in Colorado. Honestly, there's probably a lot more than usual these days, as more and more people leave the Golden state to seek greener pastures. With all of that out-of-state influence, it was only a matter of time before the California influence would be felt, and for some reason that's exactly what I see when I look at this Townhouse for sale on Estates Drive.
Purple Cliffs illegal dumping increasing
DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – Sheriff’s deputies in southwest Colorado are having to tell people not to dump trash at a former homeless camp. A private company is still cleaning Purple Cliffs near the Durango Walmart after La Plata County shut it down earlier this year. Homeless people were allowed to camp there but left behind a huge […]
94kix.com
You’ll Never Guess What Montrose Colorado Wants MORE Of
As we move through the holiday season, we definitely have plenty to be thankful for here in Montrose. Not only are we blessed with some of the most beautiful scenery in the country, but being the small town that we are, our community is fairly close-knit. Say what you want to about how things feel in town these days, but Montrose, as a community, has always been close, and remains that way today.
The Daily Planet
Rocking art
After a full day on the slopes enjoying the fresh snow, an après ski is always appreciated. Telluride Arts District is offering an alternative to the traditional bar and café scene. Telluride Arts kicked off its new exhibition, “Après Ski,” on Thursday at the HQ Gallery, located at 220 W Colorado Avenue. The exhibit features Shannon Foley Henn and her most recent collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — portraits of rockstars in ski apparel.
The Daily Planet
COP SHOP
AGRO-BRO: An aggressive driver was stopped and cited. POOR PUP: A deputy assisted motorists with a dog that had been hit by a car near the Bivvi Hostel. NON-COMMERCIAL: The driver of a commercial vehicle was stopped for driving erratically and subsequently cited for having a canceled commercial license. NOV....
KJCT8
Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
94kix.com
Tired of Colorado Snow? Here’s Where Montrose Would Migrate
As we sit, here in mid-December 2022, we haven't had too much snow to complain about out here on the Western Slope. Not yet, anyway. If you've lived in Colorado for more than a minute, you already know how fickle our weather can be, so it's entirely likely we've still monstrous amounts of snow ahead of us. We could also get nothing, so check back with me in April if you're still curious what the snow did this winter.
The Daily Planet
Roving Rabbis to light Menorah
How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews. The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.
The Daily Planet
Outgunning Ouray, Miners make statement
Oh, what a difference a rivalry game can make. Wanting — but more so needing — a breakout performance prior to this weekend’s Dove Creek Bulldog Classic, the Telluride boys rewarded all snow-resistant fans filling the MinerDome Tuesday evening with a performance far surpassing both of their Caprock Academy outings last weekend in Grand Junction.
ouraynews.com
Ridgway man gets 2 years in fatal wreck
A Ridgway man has been sentenced to two years in prison for causing a fatal accident that killed two people when he hit two motorcyclists with his van. Barrie Bloom, 69, pleaded 'no contest' to charges of failing to stay in his lane of traffic and two counts of homicide by vehicle in the case. After a day-long sentencing hearing Friday, the Sweetwater County Circuit Court judge handed down the…
