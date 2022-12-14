ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Ready or Not, Holiday Travel

GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – If you plan on traveling this week for the holidays, plan for delays. Our next weathermaker could have a major impact on the roads and the skies. Santa has no problems when traveling the sky with the help of his flying reindeer and magic sleigh....
WISCONSIN STATE
Shoppers Race to Find Last-Minute Gifts, Groceries Ahead of Storms

GRAND CHUTE, WI (WLUK) — With winter storms hitting Thursday, stores in Northeast Wisconsin saw some extra traffic on Wednesday. Before downtown Appleton was filled with snow, shoppers were out all afternoon in the Fox Valley. Workers at those stores say it was even busier than usual for this time of year.
APPLETON, WI
Heavy Snow, Winds to Complicate Busy Travel Season

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Heavy snow and strong winds are in the forecast for this week, and it comes ahead of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki says it’s a good reminder to prepare an emergency kit containing food, flashlights, and items needed in case you’re stuck in your car or house.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Governor Evers Brings Budget Listening Tour To Green Bay

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With concerns ranging from healthcare to education, Wisconsinites got the chance to make their voices heard about how they want the state to use its budget. Gov. Tony Evers hosted a state budget listening session Tuesday evening at UW-Green Bay. With a room full...
GREEN BAY, WI
Outagamie County Issues Tow Ban

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — A tow ban has been issued for all of Interstate 41 and STH 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. This ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning. The length of the ban will depend on road conditions. Any vehicle...
School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather

OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
APPLETON, WI
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
NEW Zoo Prepares for Winter Storm

SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s lots to do before the snow storm arrives in Northeast Wisconsin, and preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach says the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most animals...
SUAMICO, WI
Green Bay Police Seek Witnesses to East Side Shooting

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or know of the events that led up to an overnight shooting on the city’s East side. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after Midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street that has caused life-threatening injuries to a 42-year-old Green Bay man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, IL man.
GREEN BAY, WI
Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash Faces 21 Charges

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Prosecutors filed 21 charges Wednesday against Jason Lindemann for a hit-and-run boating crash on the Fox River July 9, plus a citation for operating a boat while intoxicated was issued. The charges against Lindemann, 52, include:. Two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Eighteen...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Man Sentenced in Kimberly Gold Coin Theft

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Travis Burrell was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for stealing gold coins from a Kimberly store. Burrell, 38, was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Before the sentence was issued, Burrell apologized, saying he takes ownership for...
KIMBERLY, WI
Appleton Man Convicted of Stabbing Another Man in Neck

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A jury convicted Michael Miller Wednesday of stabbing another man in the neck. Miller, 62, will be sentenced in February after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, court records show. Miller stabbed the victim in December, 2021, at a...
APPLETON, WI
Christmas Comes Early For Families In Need

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Christmas is coming early for some Green Bay area parents. The Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay starts its Christmas Distribution Toy Shop today at the old Shopko just off East Mason Street.. The Salvation Army plans to serve around 1,800 pre-registered families,...
GREEN BAY, WI

