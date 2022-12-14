Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Romeo Doubs Injury Update Has Him Active TonightFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
wtaq.com
American Red Cross Blood Drives Cancelled on December 23 in Madison, Green Bay
WISCONSIN, (WTAQ) — The American Red Cross holiday blood drives on Friday, December 23 in Madison and Green Bay are cancelled due to looming severe winter weather and safety concerns for staff, volunteers, donors, and partners. Additionally, the donation center in La Crosse will also be closed December 23.
wtaq.com
Ready or Not, Holiday Travel
GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – If you plan on traveling this week for the holidays, plan for delays. Our next weathermaker could have a major impact on the roads and the skies. Santa has no problems when traveling the sky with the help of his flying reindeer and magic sleigh....
wtaq.com
Holiday Travel Troubles: GRB Director Encourages Air Travelers to be Flexible
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The upcoming winter storms will create traffic troubles for holiday travelers. AAA estimates 2.2 million Wisconsinites will journey 50 miles or more away from home from December 23 to January 2 with more than 125,000 traveling by air, that’s an increase of 13.5% from last year.
wtaq.com
Shoppers Race to Find Last-Minute Gifts, Groceries Ahead of Storms
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WLUK) — With winter storms hitting Thursday, stores in Northeast Wisconsin saw some extra traffic on Wednesday. Before downtown Appleton was filled with snow, shoppers were out all afternoon in the Fox Valley. Workers at those stores say it was even busier than usual for this time of year.
wtaq.com
Duke Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midwest Communications Inc., Passes Away at 83
WISCONSIN (WTAQ) — Duke Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer of Midwest Communications Inc. in Wausau/Green Bay, Wisconsin, passed away on December 21, 2022 at the age of 83 of natural causes. During his career, Duke, born Duey Edward Wright Jr., built Midwest Communications into one of the largest...
wtaq.com
Extra School Crossing Guards Needed in Green Bay During the Winter Months
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department and Cross Safe are looking for help with keeping kids safe in their walks to and from school as wintry weather and seasonal illness can have an impact on the number of available crossing guards. Lieutenant Tom Buchmann from...
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Department Participates in Annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Holiday Enforcement Campaign
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Green Bay Police Department is joining law enforcement agencies nationwide, including Brown County and across Wisconsin, for the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over holiday enforcement campaign that runs through New Year’s Day. Tom Buchmann, Operations Lieutenant with the Green Bay...
wtaq.com
Heavy Snow, Winds to Complicate Busy Travel Season
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — Heavy snow and strong winds are in the forecast for this week, and it comes ahead of one of the busiest travel seasons of the year. Brown County Emergency Management Director Lauri Maki says it’s a good reminder to prepare an emergency kit containing food, flashlights, and items needed in case you’re stuck in your car or house.
wtaq.com
Winnebago County Opens Emergency Shelter After Staffing Shortage Closes Oshkosh Warming Shelter
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK)– Although snow and cold are bearing down, a warming shelter in Oshkosh is temporarily closed. The Day by Day Warming Shelter will be replaced with an emergency shelter in the same building starting Wednesday night. Winnebago County is working with the City of Oshkosh to ensure...
wtaq.com
Governor Evers Brings Budget Listening Tour To Green Bay
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – With concerns ranging from healthcare to education, Wisconsinites got the chance to make their voices heard about how they want the state to use its budget. Gov. Tony Evers hosted a state budget listening session Tuesday evening at UW-Green Bay. With a room full...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Issues Tow Ban
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) — A tow ban has been issued for all of Interstate 41 and STH 441 in Outagamie County effective immediately. This ban is expected to be in place until at least Saturday morning. The length of the ban will depend on road conditions. Any vehicle...
wtaq.com
School Districts Prepare For Nasty Weather
OUTAGAMIE CO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Schools in Northeast Wisconsin are already bracing for the anticipated cold temperatures and snow. Appleton and Hortonville say they’re already keeping an eye on the weather this week by attending webinars. Both districts say they have thresholds for temperature but not for snow...
wtaq.com
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
wtaq.com
NEW Zoo Prepares for Winter Storm
SUAMICO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — There’s lots to do before the snow storm arrives in Northeast Wisconsin, and preparations are underway at the NEW Zoo in Suamico. Carmen Murach says the zoo is getting the animals ready for lots of snow, frigid temperatures and wind. She says most animals...
wtaq.com
Pulaski Area Bonfire Victim Back Home for Christmas After Tough Surgery and Infections
PULASKI, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — One of the Pulaski-area bonfire victims is home just in time for Christmas. Brandon Brzeczkowski had another skin grafting surgery on Dec. 14. Brandon was expected to be in the hospital for a day or two but that stay ended up being much longer. The pain was so severe, he ended up staying a week.
wtaq.com
Green Bay Police Seek Witnesses to East Side Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay Police are looking for anyone who may have witnessed or know of the events that led up to an overnight shooting on the city’s East side. Officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired shortly after Midnight in an alley on the 1400 block of Smith Street that has caused life-threatening injuries to a 42-year-old Green Bay man and non-life-threatening injuries to a 23-year-old Green Bay man and a 41-year-old Peoria, IL man.
wtaq.com
Boat Operator in Fox River Hit-and-Run Crash Faces 21 Charges
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Prosecutors filed 21 charges Wednesday against Jason Lindemann for a hit-and-run boating crash on the Fox River July 9, plus a citation for operating a boat while intoxicated was issued. The charges against Lindemann, 52, include:. Two felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Eighteen...
wtaq.com
Man Sentenced in Kimberly Gold Coin Theft
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Travis Burrell was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for stealing gold coins from a Kimberly store. Burrell, 38, was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Mitchell Metropulos. Before the sentence was issued, Burrell apologized, saying he takes ownership for...
wtaq.com
Appleton Man Convicted of Stabbing Another Man in Neck
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A jury convicted Michael Miller Wednesday of stabbing another man in the neck. Miller, 62, will be sentenced in February after being convicted of aggravated battery while intending to cause great bodily harm, court records show. Miller stabbed the victim in December, 2021, at a...
wtaq.com
Christmas Comes Early For Families In Need
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Christmas is coming early for some Green Bay area parents. The Salvation Army of the Greater Green Bay starts its Christmas Distribution Toy Shop today at the old Shopko just off East Mason Street.. The Salvation Army plans to serve around 1,800 pre-registered families,...
Comments / 0