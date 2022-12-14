How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews. The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.

MOUNTAIN VILLAGE, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO