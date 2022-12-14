Read full article on original website
The Daily Planet
Rocking art
After a full day on the slopes enjoying the fresh snow, an après ski is always appreciated. Telluride Arts District is offering an alternative to the traditional bar and café scene. Telluride Arts kicked off its new exhibition, “Après Ski,” on Thursday at the HQ Gallery, located at 220 W Colorado Avenue. The exhibit features Shannon Foley Henn and her most recent collection of acrylic paintings on canvas — portraits of rockstars in ski apparel.
The Daily Planet
Roving Rabbis to light Menorah
How fitting that on the Winter Solstice, the return of the light, a group that call themselves the Roving Rabbis will light a giant Menorah Wednesday at 5 p.m. in Mountain Village in celebration of Hanukkah, the eight-day Festival of Lights that is a key holiday for the world’s Jews. The outdoor event is the first of its kind for Mountain Village and will take place at Heritage Plaza.
The Daily Planet
Tri-County Health Network offers support this holiday season
With the holidays approaching, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) has several programs to help people take care of themselves during this busy season. Mental health is one of the most important initiatives for Corinne Cavender, behavioral health program manager at TCHN. Especially around the holidays, it is common to struggle with mental health.
The Daily Planet
Outgunning Ouray, Miners make statement
Oh, what a difference a rivalry game can make. Wanting — but more so needing — a breakout performance prior to this weekend’s Dove Creek Bulldog Classic, the Telluride boys rewarded all snow-resistant fans filling the MinerDome Tuesday evening with a performance far surpassing both of their Caprock Academy outings last weekend in Grand Junction.
